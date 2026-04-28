Carlos Alcaraz Under Fire as Critics Link Injury to Lifestyle: “Golf May Have Impacted”

At the US Open last year, Carlos Alcaraz lit up fans with his golf craze, casually unleashing powerful swings after matches. Even Novak Djokovic marveled, saying, “the guy [Alcaraz] rips a 300-yard drive, par 5, going for an eagle”, capturing his fearless flair beyond tennis. But now, that same off-court escape has sparked concern, as his golf routine comes under scrutiny amid the worrying injury cloud.

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In a recent episode of the ‘Schiaffo al volo’ podcast, former ATP player Jacopo Lo Monaco raised concerns about Carlos Alcaraz and how he spends his time off the court. His comments focused on the Spaniard’s involvement in activities like golf and football.

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Lo Monaco questioned whether those choices may be contributing to Alcaraz’s recent injury troubles and withdrawals. “Golf may have impacted Carlos. At this level, he must understand he has to make sacrifices,” Lo Monaco said.

Alcaraz had initially started his campaign at the Barcelona Open, playing his first match before deciding to withdraw. That decision quickly raised concerns about his physical condition.

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Imago Rostros conocidos como Jon Rahm, Carlos Alcaraz, Feliciano Lopez, Sergio Garcia o Shane Lowry participan en el Proam del Open de Espana de golf Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. 08 de Octubre de 2025 celebrities such as Jon Rahm, Carlos Alcaraz, Feliciano Lopez, Sergio Garcia, and Shane Lowry are participating in the Pro-Am of the Spanish Open at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid golf club. October 8, 2025 900/Cordon Press PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESP ALBERTOxSIMON LOF – Golf Spain Open Proam

The situation worsened as he also pulled out of the Madrid Open. Medical tests later confirmed that his condition required more caution than initially expected.

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As a result, Alcaraz made the difficult decision to skip both the Italian Open in Rome and the French Open, where he was the defending champion. The withdrawals significantly altered his season.

With Wimbledon Championships beginning just three weeks after Roland Garros, concerns have now shifted toward whether he can recover in time. The tight schedule leaves little margin for error.

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The injury setback is expected to cost him at least 3,000 ranking points. This will likely widen the gap between him and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Still, the criticism directed at his off-court habits appears somewhat harsh when viewed in a broader context. Many top players have long balanced tennis with recreational activities like golf.

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Names such as Casper Ruud, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal are known to enjoy golf alongside their professional careers. Even Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev have occasionally spent time on the course.

A clear example came at the Indian Wells Open this year, where Djokovic, Zverev, and Alcaraz found themselves competing on a golf course instead of a tennis court. It highlighted how common such activities are among elite players.

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Alcaraz has often traveled with his golf clubs, sometimes alongside Ruud. During Wimbledon Championships last year, he even spent time golfing with Andy Murray on his days off, and he continued the habit while preparing for the US Open.

However, enjoying time off the court does not necessarily mean those activities are directly responsible for his wrist injury. There is no clear evidence linking his golf routine to his current physical issues.

At the same time, the wrist concern remains serious enough to demand caution. Alcaraz will be keen to avoid a situation similar to Juan Martín del Potro, whose career was heavily affected by persistent wrist problems.

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Del Potro managed to win a Grand Slam and a Davis Cup, but injuries prevented him from fully realizing his potential and challenging the dominant era of the “Big Three.” It is a path Alcaraz will want to avoid at all costs.

For now, his decision to step back and prioritize recovery may prove to be the right one. Taking time to heal could ultimately protect his long-term career, even if it comes at the cost of short-term setbacks.

Toni Nadal believes Carlos Alcaraz’s missing the French Open is not a major problem

It did not come as a complete surprise to fans and insiders that Carlos Alcaraz was dealing with wrist pain. He had already worn a brace during the Laureus Awards last Monday, and he openly admitted that his participation in Paris was uncertain.

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That early visual sign raised concerns about the seriousness of the issue. It also hinted that his condition might be more complicated than initially expected.

Through a post on his official X profile, analyst José Morón expressed clear concern. “What doesn’t leave me calm is the fact that the exact diagnosis of his injury has not been revealed. When he hurt his forearm two years ago, his team immediately clarified what it was.”

He continued to question the lack of transparency surrounding the situation. “The current secrecy feeds rumors and speculation. When you consider that he announced his absence at Roland Garros a month early, it’s safe to assume that it’s a serious injury. The wrist is a fairly sensitive area for a tennis player, and Carlos has to do everything he can to avoid relapses in the future.”

Amid that concern, Toni Nadal offered a more measured perspective. He does not believe that Alcaraz’s missing the French Open this year is a major issue. Instead, Toni Nadal sees value in stepping away from competition at the right time. In his view, rest could prove more beneficial than rushing back too soon.

Speaking on Movistar Plus, he said: “I think it wouldn’t be very serious if Carlitos didn’t go (to Roland Garros). In fact, I think that could be good for him because it would give him a little breathing room.”

He further pointed to the importance of mental strength during a comeback. “We have seen many comebacks where people are away from the circuit for a long time and then return much stronger.”

With no exact timeline yet for his return, the question now shifts to what comes next. If managed carefully, this break could allow Alcaraz to recover fully and come back stronger, both physically and mentally, rather than risking long-term setbacks.