Carlos Alcaraz Winces in Pain as Injury Alarm Rings Mid-Match in ATP Finals Battle with Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz’s trophy shelf boasts a plethora of titles, but an ATP Finals trophy eludes him. But in his 2025 ATP Finals match against Jannik Sinner, the dream to finally clinch the distinctive eight-sided silverware suddenly faced a challenge when the Spaniard called his trainer midway through the match.

The competition started smoothly with Alcaraz taking control. However, leading 5‑4 in the first set, Alcaraz shook his right leg and called for the trainer, worried it might be a hamstring issue. A medical timeout was taken for Alcaraz’s right leg and thigh to massage as the crowd in Inalpi Arena held its breath.

Despite a taped thigh, though, Alcaraz was least hampered.

Sinner held serve, trying to take advantage, while Carlos Alcaraz managed to hold at 5‑5 and 6‑5, keeping the match extremely close. The set seemed likely to go to a tiebreaker, with every point feeling crucial. At 6‑6, Alcaraz battled through intense rallies, hitting forehand winners and aces, while Sinner stayed right with him.

A tricky drop shot almost gave Sinner a mini-break, but it didn’t happen. The match is ongoing on a fiery note in front of Sinner’s home crowd as he tries to defend his title to become the only ninth player to achieve the feat.

Update: The Nitto ATP Finals is now over, with Jannik Sinner successfully holding off Alcaraz 7-6(4), 7-5 to defend his season-end tournament title. The 24-year-old joins only Lleyton Hewitt (2001-02), Roger Federer (2003-04, 2006-07 and 2010-11), and Djokovic (2012-15, 2022-23) in this century to win the competition consecutively.

Meanwhile, away from the court, there was drama in the stands too, and for a moment it looked like the event might get canceled.

Carlos Alcaraz stepped into a night that already faced disruption

From the very start, it felt like the night was cursed. Only fourteen minutes had passed when whistles and shouts suddenly rippled through the arena, forcing the match to stop. The umpire instantly called for medical staff and stepped down from his chair to look into the upper tiers.

In the far corner, a fan had collapsed, and paramedics rushed up the steep rows to reach them while Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner stood frozen on court, talking at the net, seemingly wondering if the intense heat in the arena had played a part.

For several minutes, no one knew what was happening. Players waited. Fans held their breath. The entire match felt suspended in a strange, heavy moment, particularly so as two fans had passed away in the stands earlier in the week from cardiac arrest.

Finally, after almost eight minutes, the tournament director confirmed that the fan was okay. Applause broke out as the person was helped onto their feet and walked out safely.

Even with all this happening around him, Carlos Alcaraz stayed focused, determined to finish the year strong. As expected, he will be ending the season at the top of the world rankings, having beaten Jannik Sinner previously for his ATP No. 1 rank. Next, he will be returning to the court for yet another trophy that eludes him in the Davis Cup. Reportedly, Sinner will not be participating in the competition.