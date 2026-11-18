Carlos Alcaraz has been playing with strapping on his right knee from the beginning of the ATP Finals. The worry was on a different front during his second group-stage clash with Daniil Medvedev. Midway through the clash, the Spaniard began to complain of pain around his left hamstring and temporarily interrupted what had been a dominating evening in Turin. Even then, the second seed brushed it aside to win 6-2, 6-4 and move to the brink of the semi-finals.

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The scare came early in the second set. Leading 2-1 and already a set to his name, Alcaraz called for the trainer and sat through a medical timeout, watched by a still crowd in the arena. The trainer started massaging his left hamstring, then strapped around his entire thigh, giving a clear indication that all was not well. Post-game, Alcaraz admitted that the pain was real, but did not let it mar the evening.

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“Well, yes, I had some physical discomfort during the match, but I think everyone could see that I was still able to play good tennis. I kept moving well,” he said.

“Obviously, I didn’t want to push myself to the limit physically or push myself too hard. At that point I was a break up, and I just tried to stay calm, play freely, smoothly, relaxed, and enjoy it.”

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Imago Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) during practice at the 2026 Nitto ATP Finals in Torino, ITALY, on November 13, 2026. (Image Credit – IMAGO)

The win was well under control, as evidenced by the numbers underlined. Alcaraz converted three of his four break-point chances and tidied his game to just 13 unforced errors, while Medvedev unravelled with 21 of his own. The Spaniard also recorded 54 of the 95 points played, a result that went beyond what the numbers indicate and demonstrated his dominance on the court.

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Alcaraz promised to assess the situation with his team, and has removed all doubts that it’s a minor niggle rather than a serious problem.

“I tried to stay focused on other things, stay relaxed, move without being too aggressive, so to speak, and think about how to be aggressive while still focusing on myself at all times,” Alcaraz added.

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“Right now I feel fine. We’ll assess it with my team and my physiotherapist, but I think the rest of today and tomorrow will be crucial in seeing how things develop.”

The strapping on his right knee was visible from the practice sessions in Turin and during the pressers, where he was asked whether there were any concerning signs, he joked,

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“No, I can’t walk!”

However, Alcaraz has carefully managed his body throughout the week, and at no point has it felt like he is going through any physical challenges.

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A golden opportunity Alcaraz cannot afford to let slip

The physical question mark is a counterweight to a run that was almost flawless. The win over Medvedev helped Alcaraz continue his winning run to 11 games, coming after a straight-sets demolition of Frances Tiafoe in the opener, which took just over an hour to finish. Having won two of two, he now finds himself on track to top his group and slip into the final four.

Imago Carlos Alcaraz of Team Europe in action against Taylor Fritz of Team World during the 2026 Laver Cup at The O2 Featuring: Carlos Alcaraz Where: London, United Kingdom When: 26 Sep 2026 Credit: Alex Cropper/Cover Images EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK. Copyright: xx coverimg56062812

Alcaraz’s one big trophy missing from his resume is the ATP Finals, and the pain from his defeat to Jannik Sinner last year has clearly lingered. The situation is quite different this time around. Sinner, his biggest rival and the player who rejected him 12 months ago, is missing due to injury, eradicating one of the toughest challenges for Alcaraz to face in his bid for the trophy.

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The second seed faces Flavio Cobolli next, with a semi-final almost certain to follow, and the quick turnaround leaves little room for a niggle to be properly managed. The duo has faced only once in their career before, at the 2023 French Open, where Alcaraz triumphed over the Italian in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Cobolli has already lost one match to Medvedev, and before he faces Alcaraz, he needs to play Tiafoe. Therefore, Alcaraz match will be a deciding factor for his qualification in the last four.