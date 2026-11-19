“I can only walk” is what Carlos Alcaraz said in jest before the ATP Finals began. While he made jokes about walking, the Spaniard has been absolutely flying on court, losing only ten games in his first two matches in Turin, which has seen him qualify for the semifinals. However, the jokes and the light-heartedness of it all had to take a backseat when the former World No.1 had an injury scare in his match against Daniil Medvedev. While the past twelve hours or so saw a visit to the medical center and a canceled practice session, it seems that the Spanish fans can breathe easy.

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As per the Spanish radio sports show hosted by Juanma Castano on El Partidazo de COPE, Alcaraz has been cleared by the medical tests he has gone through, which have cleared him of all injury concerns, as a result of which the former World No.1 will be fit and firing to play in the final group stage match as well as the semifinals as well.

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This update came after the Cameras had spotted Alcaraz leaving the Institute of Sports Medicine in Turin, where the Spaniard reportedly underwent MRI scans to determine the nature of the injury he sustained during his match against Medvedev. The former World No.1 had important members of his entourage with him during the visit, which included his physiotherapist, Juanjo Moreno, and his physical trainer, Albert Lledo.

The issue for Alcaraz was spotted during the second set in his match against Medvedev. While the Spaniard was in a commanding lead on the scoreboards, having won the first set 6-2, and already having a 2-1 lead in the second set, he called for a medical timeout. The seven-time Major champion finished the match easily enough, but had his left thigh heavily taped up.

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There was no shying away from Alcaraz, who admitted that he experienced discomfort in his left hamstring during the match. Although the Spaniard did downplay the severity of it during his press conference after the match.

“I feel it a little bit,” Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference. “I’m not going to lie. But, you know, unfortunately I was playing great, and suddenly I felt a little problem of my hamstring. But just a little bit.”

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It was not suprising to see caution be excercised by Alcaraz camp, as the 23-year-old canceled his practice session with Brazilian youngster, Guto Miguel, with whom he had a practice hit before the tournament. It is not surprising that the Spaniard’s team are being deliberative about next steps, as they did not rush back when Alcaraz was recovering from a wrist injury, even if it meant skipping Grand Slams like the French Open and Wimbledon.

Also, Alcaraz’s track record of hamstring injuries is worth considering here. The Spaniard had similar injury concerns at the 2025 ATP Finals, when he was playing Jannik Sinner in the final, which he lost in straight sets. Not to forget, a hamstring injury kept him out of the 2023 Australian Open, after the current World No.3 had announced himself by winning the 2022 US Open.

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However, in this instance, the existing rules made it imperative that Alcaraz play his final group-stage match against Flavio Cobolli, even though it is a dead rubber.

Carlos Alcaraz Could Not Have Skipped the Next Match

Given that Alcaraz is assured of a semifinal spot and Cobolli is already eliminated, one would think it would have been okay if the Spaniard decided to skip the final-round match against the Italian to preserve his body. Unfortunately, the existing rules state that a player cannot be eligible for the semifinals if they forfeit one of their round-robin matches, even if they have topped the group.

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The only option that remained for Alcaraz was to play the match against Cobolli and retire mid-match in case of a flare-up. In that scenario, the Spaniard could still have played the semifinals, but he would have needed to pass a medical evaluation from the tournament doctor on call.

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As for the group rankings, Frances Tiafoe and Daniil Medvedev are all set for a virtual knockout clash to take the second semifinal spot along with Alcaraz. If the Spaniard were out of the competition, then both Medvedev and Tiafoe would have made it through to the next round. However, given the recent development, the two have to duke it out in the final round-robin match of the tournament, with the Russian holding a 6-2 head-to-head lead.