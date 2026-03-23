Carlos Alcaraz’s Brother Makes Waves With Stunning ATP Challenger Triumph

Tennis seems to run deep in the Alcaraz family, and 14-year-old Jaime Alcaraz is the latest proof. The youngest of four brothers, Jaime first drew attention at last year’s Barcelona Open junior event, earning praise from his brother Carlos Alcaraz for an impressive run to the semi-finals. Though he fell short of the title then, he made sure to seize his chance this time at the ATP Murcia Challenger.

Jaime had entered the tournament in the 15-and-under category. He put in solid performances throughout the event and went on to book his place in the final against Rodrigo Burgos Casares. The teenage sensation dominated the final from the get-go and won comprehensively by 6-1, 6-2. This is a triumph that Jaime will remember for years to come, as it came in his hometown of Murcia.

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While the final did spark attention itself, it was the match point that turned a lot of heads on social media. Involved in an intense rally, Jaime showed glimpses of his elder brother Carlos and defended the point with all his might. He even pulled off a behind-the-back shot before Casares miscued his smash, which landed beyond the baseline to hand the winning point to his opponent. Jaime’s ability to turn defense into attack is indeed remarkable, and the match point was the biggest proof of that.

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While there are indeed some striking similarities in Jaime and Carlos’ playstyle, it will be unfair to compare the teenager with his elder brother, as he has just started to make a name for himself. The 14-year-old will have to keep his feet grounded as he faces constant comparisons and the intense spotlight that comes with being Carlos Alcaraz’s younger brother.

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Except for Jaime and Carlos, their eldest brother, Alvaro Alcaraz, is also closely involved with tennis. Having played competitive doubles, he was previously Carlos’s hitting partner and took on a more prominent role in his team earlier this year after he parted ways with long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

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“My brother is a very important person in my personal and professional life. He brings me many positive things that I need to perform better on court and in tournaments. Now he’s going to take on more prominence. He knows how we operate and how the tour works, and he knows a lot about tennis. Sometimes he has opinions and a way of seeing things that bring a lot to me,” Carlos had told Punto de Break in January 2026.

On the other hand, their third-youngest brother, Sergio Alcaraz, is the only one who isn’t really into tennis. He prefers soccer instead and has been playing for Real Murcia’s youth team since 2024.

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Coming back to Jaime Alcaraz, at just 14, he is clearly on the right path to making waves on the junior circuit. But early attention comes with its own pressures. The spotlight shines even brighter because of his older brother, the current World No. 1. So, what advice would one give this young talent as he begins his journey?

Carlos Alcaraz’s brother gets some words of wisdom from fellow pro

Federico Coria knows better than most how fame can twist a player’s world. Back in January, the Argentine opened up about the weight of comparisons, the spotlight, and the endless buzz around young stars. He’s lived it, growing up as the younger brother of Guillermo Coria, a former world No. 3 and one of the great clay-court artists of his time.

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Speaking to Punto de Break, Federico shared heartfelt advice for Jaime Alcaraz, the younger brother of Carlos. He urged the teen to protect his calm and take the game at his own speed. Jaime is eight years younger than Carlos, yet the chatter has already begun. Coria warned that the early spotlight can turn dangerous fast if handled poorly.

“My brother was number three in the world. Imagine Carlos, who is a six-time Grand Slam winner. We are talking about a completely different level,” Federico said.

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He emphasized how crucial it is for young players to stay focused and tune out distractions. “People can have their opinions and watch him play, but then they leave,” he said. “I would tell Jaime to focus only on what matters to him. The noise is just noise, and it will pass.”

Coria’s words come from experience. Guillermo’s success, with nine ATP titles and a career-high No. 3 ranking in May 2004, set a tough benchmark. Federico turned pro in 2010 and worked tirelessly, even if his results never matched his brother’s. It’s his lived reality that gives his advice to Jaime real weight. Not to mention, Carlos Alcaraz has also spoken up to protect his younger brother.

In an interview with Moluskein last year, he said, “I worry that people might overwhelm him too much. I don’t like people pressuring him just because he’s my brother. He’s too young to be labeled as the ‘next Carlos Alcaraz.’ It’s tough to have those expectations placed on him. For now, he’s doing great, and I’m proud of him. I’m not home much, but when I’m with him, I try to support him, as well as all my siblings.”

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For Jaime, time will tell how he manages the pressure. Meanwhile, Carlos is looking ahead despite a recent Miami Open upset to Sebastian Korda. With the clay season approaching and plenty of points to defend, there’s every chance more of that Spanish spark is just around the corner. What do you think?