Carlos Alcaraz’s Class Act Speaks Volumes As Monte Carlo Rival Receives Standing Ovation

The Monte Carlo Masters semifinal on Saturday saw Carlos Alcaraz overcome home favorite Valentin Vacherot 6-4, 6-4 in a composed, clinical display, booking his place in Sunday’s final against Jannik Sinner. Yet, the moment that lingered most from Court Rainier III had little to do with Alcaraz’s performance on the court.

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The Monte Carlo audience stood up when Vacherot left the court after the defeat. There was a standing ovation, sincere and prolonged, that filled the stadium for the 27-year-old Monegasque, who had represented them with a week of extraordinary tennis, which no local player had ever given them in this tournament. Vacherot was the first man from Monaco to make the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters in the Open Era. He was ranked world No. 255 a year ago. On Monday, he will climb to the highest point of his career, No. 17.

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To honor the sensational run by the hometown hero, Alcaraz signed the camera lens with a special message for Vacherot. He wrote: “Respect to Valentin.”

This was the first ATP tour-level match between the two players, and the top seed realised that it was not easy to defeat the 27-year-old. Even though the scoreline reads a straight set victory, it was not that simple. Alcaraz had to put in a clinical performance to claim the win. He just gave one break opportunity to the Monegasque, which he converted.

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“For me, I’m just happy to win this really difficult match against Valentin. He’s playing great tennis with a lot of confidence right now, playing in his hometown. It was really tough to get the win,” Alcaraz said in his post-match interview.

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The signing moment was an embodiment of what is vital about Alcaraz that is not conveyed in terms of numbers and titles alone. All high-ranked players, Hubert Hurkacz, Lorenzo Musetti, and Alex de Minaur, were beaten by Vacherot, who had to overcome three-set matches in front of a crowd that included friends he had known since he was nine years old. The semifinal loss to Alcaraz did not diminish any of it.

The world No. 1 now has 15 consecutive wins at clay Masters 1000 events, and 17 unbeaten on clay since 2025. Now, he will be facing his arch-rival, Jannik Sinner, in the finals for the first time this year on Sunday. Does Alcaraz retain the No. 1 spot, or does the Italian win his first clay court Masters and regain the top spot? The bigger story awaits.

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Jannik Sinner is “looking forward” to face Carlos Alcaraz in the final

The Italian No. 1 secured his place in the final by defeating Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4, for the third consecutive time this year. After his win, with no disrespect to the Monegasque, by predicting that Alcaraz is the favorite, he reflected on their potential clash on Sunday.

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“I’m looking forward to it. These are matches why I practice, why I wake up. And it’s great to have at least one match before Roland Garros against him. That’s for sure a big test for me. But look, in the same time, I have nothing to lose,” Sinner stated in the post-match interview.

Jannik Sinner does not have any pressure of claiming the world No. 1 spot; he has cut out the outside noise and is just focused on recovering and getting back on the court tomorrow to play the finals. The four-time Grand Slam champion sees this clash as a practice round before the ultimate clay court begins in May.

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“Coming here and making the final means a lot to me. I, of course, try to push as much as I can tomorrow in the last day, but now it’s most important to rest. It was a good performance from my side. Yeah, and tomorrow it’s going to be a tough one,” Sinner added.

The 24-year-old had made the semifinals of the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Monte-Carlo, but had never reached the finals. This being the first final appearance is truly special for him, and especially against his arch-rival.

A similar emotion was shared by Alcaraz as well when he remarked on their 17th meeting on the tour.

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“I think it’s the dream spot for everyone I would say. I’m fighting for a second Monte Carlo title, he’s fighting for his first one. It’s going to be a really special one. The No. 1 is on the line, which will make tomorrow even more special. I’m really excited about my first meeting with Jannik in 2026,” he said.

The two players have separated themselves from the rest of the tour and have created their own league. At this point, the only time the result is not pre-determined is when the two players are playing against each other; the game is pretty much done with any other opponent. Will Alcaraz make two in two at Monte-Carlo, or will Sinner clinch his fourth consecutive Masters title?