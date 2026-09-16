Carlos Alcaraz’s Ex-Coach Confirms Return to Tennis Tour but Refuses to Name Player

The tennis community was left shocked when Carlos Alcaraz announced his sudden split with Juan Carlos Ferrero in December of 2025. The two had worked together for seven years, and Alcaraz had achieved monumental success under the coach’s guidance. It is safe to say that no one saw the split coming. Ferrero decided to take a break from coaching after the partnership ended. But the Spaniard has now confirmed his return to the sport. The only question that remains is whose team he will join.

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“I’ll return to the circuit, but I still can’t say with whom,” he told Movistar Deportes. Ferrero is one of the elite coaches in tennis today, and several players would want him on their team. He played a key role in making Alcaraz the player that he is and also made a name for himself through the partnership.

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Alcaraz claimed a total of 24 tour-level titles under Ferrero’s guidance. This includes six Grand Slam titles and eight Masters 1000 triumphs. Not to mention that he also became the youngest World No. 1 in history at 19 years of age in 2022 after clinching the US Open title.

But titles certainly weren’t the thing that defined the bond between Alcaraz and Ferrero. They had a special connection, and that is why their partnership was so successful. Alcaraz even admitted that he considered Ferrero to be his friend rather than just his coach. The two were very close and didn’t have any known rifts throughout the seven-year stint.

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Imago Juan Carlos Ferrero coach Carlos Alcaraz during the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by federico pestellini / panoramic – TENNIS : Roland Garros 2024 – Internationaux de France – 07/06/2024 FedericoPestellini/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL

“Juan Carlos is a very important person for me,” Alcaraz had said after winning the Miami Open in 2022. “On the professional side, on the personal side, he helps me a lot on both sides. When we are together, we will talk about everything in life, everything in our sport, about football, as well. I consider him a coach and a friend as well. So I can talk to him about everything.”

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Notably, Alcaraz decided to part ways with Ferrero, even though 2025 was his most successful year on the Tour. He won two Grand Slams and lifted six other titles, taking his tally to eight titles for the season. After the unexpected split, Ferrero was expected to join a new player’s team right away since he is one of the finest coaches in the business, but that didn’t quite happen.

He had previously hinted at his return to the sport in April, but things didn’t quite materialize. Soon after, Ferrero even stated that he was open to coaching Jannik Sinner, leaving many shocked.

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Juan Carlos Ferrero hinted at coaching Jannik Sinner in the future

Ferrero had said that he was open to coaching Sinner in the future. He praised the Italian’s work ethic and rapid rise to the top. The comments came at a time when Alcaraz was struggling with a wrist injury, and Sinner had taken over the No. 1 spot in the rankings.

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“He’s extremely quick to understand what he has to improve,” he had said in an interview with Corriere della Sera in June. “Remember that Sinner-Alcaraz in Parigi Bercy in 2021, the first ATP match? Jannik only played cross-court at the time: no down the line, no drop shot, nothing like the player we see today. From a mentality point, he’s a rock. And he’s a sponge: he learns quick.”

“If I would coach him? Some months ago I would’ve said no: I wasn’t ready; the break with Carlos was too fresh. But now that I feel stronger, I would say, ‘Why not?’ Sinner loves to work hard, and he’s willing to do everything to stay #1. I like his attitude; it would be beautiful to coach him.”

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Though Ferrero was open to working with Sinner, the Italian didn’t make any changes to his coaching team. Ferrero stayed away from tennis for the next few months, but now his return seems inevitable. Looking at his status, he is expected to join a top player’s team, but it’s all speculation at this point, and nothing is confirmed.