Carlos Alcaraz’s Ex-coach Drops Hints on Coaching Jannik Sinner: ‘Wasn’t Ready’

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Back in December 2025, when Carlos Alcaraz parted ways with his longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, he took a moment to thank him for the years of guidance, writing, “Thank you for making my childhood dreams a reality.” After all, Ferrero had played a key role in shaping Alcaraz’s rise, helping him capture six of his seven Grand Slam titles and reach World No. 1.

Following their split, speculation quickly grew around Ferrero’s next move, with many even wondering whether he could one day join Jannik Sinner’s camp. Now, that question has a clearer answer, with Ferrero reportedly open to the idea of coaching the Italian in the future.

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In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Ferrero said he would be open to coaching Sinner in the future, praising the Italian’s work ethic, mentality, and rapid rise. The comments came at a time when Carlos Alcaraz is managing an injury, while Sinner continues to stand out as his biggest rival on tour.

“He’s extremely quick to understand what he has to improve,” said Ferrero in an interview. “Remember that Sinner-Alcaraz in Parigi Bercy in 2021, the first ATP match? Jannik only played cross-court at the time: no down the line, no drop shot, nothing like the player we see today. From a mentality point, he’s a rock. And he’s a sponge: he learns quick.”

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Ferrero, affectionately known as El Mosquito during his playing days, also spoke highly of Sinner’s development, noting how much he has evolved since first breaking through as a teenager on the ATP circuit.

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“If I would coach him? Some months ago I would’ve said no: I wasn’t ready; the break with Carlos was too fresh,” said Ferrero in the interview. “But now that I feel stronger, I would say, ‘Why not?’ Sinner loves to work hard, and he’s willing to do everything to stay #1. I like his attitude; it would be beautiful to coach him.”

However, earlier this year, Ferrero had already shut down speculation linking him with Sinner, dismissing the rumors outright. Following his split with Alcaraz, he took a short break before stepping into a new professional chapter outside tennis, swapping rackets for golf clubs. He began working with young Spanish golfer Angela Ayora, focusing on the mental side of performance and broader aspects of professional development.

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Following his short-term stint in golf, Ferrero revealed that he had received coaching offers from both ATP and WTA players. However, he clarified that none of those approaches came from Jannik Sinner.

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Ferrero denies early speculations linking him to Sinner

When asked by El País about the speculation linking him with the Italian, Ferrero brushed it off, saying, “Just rumours. I haven’t had any contact with Jannik. I’ve been in contact with other players, but not him.”

Still, the idea of him eventually joining another ATP player’s camp adds an intriguing twist, one that could even see him coaching against Carlos Alcaraz from the opposite box. Reflecting on such scenarios, Ferrero noted, “It happens a lot in sports. A coach might be with one team and then coach a rival. If one relationship breaks down, other possibilities open up.”

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While Ferrero was discussing Sinner’s future prospects, the World No. 1 was still dealing with the aftermath of a dramatic and contentious exit at Roland Garros.

Sinner entered Roland Garros as one of the favorites. He had been in control of his second-round clash against Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo, racing to a two-set lead and holding a commanding 5-1 advantage in the third under the sweltering Paris heat.

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But the match then took an unexpected turn. Sinner began to struggle physically, showing clear signs of dizziness and dehydration. In a rare moment during the contest, officials allowed him to take an extended break off court as he tried to recover.

The decision quickly became a major talking point across the tennis world. Several commentators and former players questioned whether heat-related issues should qualify for an off-court medical timeout, arguing that such situations typically fall under “loss of natural condition” rather than a treatable injury. A few even went as far as criticising Sinner’s mental resilience in the moment.

Moving forward, the situation is likely to be watched closely. Sinner will need time to reset both physically and mentally ahead of the grass-court season, while tournament officials could also come under renewed scrutiny over how medical timeouts are handled in extreme conditions.