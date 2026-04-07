Carlos Alcaraz’s Ex-Coach Drops Major Return Hint on the Tour: “Offers Have Arrived”

Carlos Alcaraz had sent shockwaves throughout the world of tennis when he announced his split with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero last year in December. The #1 won a total of 24 tour-level titles under the Spaniard during their 7-year partnership. After parting ways with Alcaraz, Ferrero decided to choose an entirely different path and became golfer Angel Ayora’s mental coach in January. However, many tennis players seem to be interested in bringing him into their coaching team, and this could see him make his return later this year.

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“I don’t rule out returning to coaching this year. It’s something that has to come naturally, the desire… The offers have arrived, but for now I don’t feel that push that makes me come back with enthusiasm. I am calm with this new project and without haste,” Ferrero told Marca.

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The last tournament where Ferrero coached Alcaraz was the 2025 ATP Finals. The latter had fallen on the final hurdle in the competition as his rival, Jannik Sinner, had handed him a 6-7, 5-7 defeat in the penultimate match. This result meant that Alcaraz and Ferrero ended their overall successful partnership on a disappointing note.

While Ferrero decided to take up coaching in a different sport, he couldn’t help but watch some of Alcaraz’s matches at the Australian Open. He also hailed the 22-year-old for becoming the youngest player to achieve a Career Grand Slam with his triumph in Melbourne.

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“I haven’t watched the Australian Open much. I saw the results and some clips. I saw something of Carlos against Tommy Paul, a little bit of the match with Zverev, and a little more of the final, but never complete matches. I congratulated them on the title; it’s something very deserved. I’m happy for them; it was a clear goal of Carlos, and to become the youngest to do it is something I’m proud of.”

Ferrero also said that Alcaraz can be the best tennis player ever, but he must remember and follow certain things.

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“Yes absolutely. He has to keep motivation high. When you achieve many goals, discipline becomes key. I think Carlos will stay motivated because he still has great players ahead of him, and he wants to catch up with them. I see no reason for a decline in the short term,” he continued.

It was under Ferrero’s guidance that Alcaraz transformed into one of tennis’ most electrifying players. Having joined his coaching team in 2018, he took the teenager from ITF junior world No. 119 to World No. 1 in a matter of just four years. Alcaraz clinched a total of six Grand Slam titles under Ferrero and cemented his place as the most successful player of the new generation.

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However, during this time, one player consistently posed a challenge for him. It was none other than World No. 2 Jannik Sinner. The Italian has won a total of 26 tour-level titles so far, including four Grand Slam triumphs. The two share a remarkable rivalry and have been involved in some of the finest tennis matches in recent history, including the 2025 French Open final, where Alcaraz had prevailed 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 after five hours and 29 minutes.

The two’s dominance over the rest of the pack is quite visible. For context, the last time a player apart from Alcaraz and Sinner won a Grand Slam was back at the 2023 US Open, where Novak Djokovic had clinched his 24th major. The other highly ranked players need to catch up.

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Ferrero also recognizes this fact and does not doubt in his mind that both Alcaraz and Sinner are the future of tennis.

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Juan Carlos Ferrero feels Alcaraz and Sinner are “superior” to others

While Ferrero does believe that both Alcaraz and Sinner are ahead of the others, he named the few players who can cause them big trouble.

“There is a bit of a difference, but not a huge one, between Sinner, Alcaraz, and all the others. Zverev is close, Fritz can be dangerous, and Djokovic must always be considered. Alcaraz and Sinner are superior, but some opponents can put them in difficulty,” he concluded.

Coming into the Monte Carlo Masters, Alcaraz and Sinner are once again battling for the top spot on the ATP rankings. The Spaniard currently leads with 13,590 points under his name, while his rival sits second with 12,400 points.

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However, Alcaraz is set to drop 1000 points as he enters Monaco as the defending champion. This will cut down the gap between them to just 190 points. If Sinner ends up going deeper than Alcaraz in the tournament, then he will take over the rankings for the second time in his career.

With the margin for error being extremely small, who do you think will reign supreme at the Monte Carlo Open? Let us know your predictions in the comments!