Carlos Alcaraz’s Ex-Coach Reportedly Set to Join Jannik Sinner Amid Uncertainty Over Darren Cahill

Nine years ago, Juan Carlos Ferrero heard whispers about a special talent emerging near his academy in southeast Spain. Curious to see what the buzz was about, the former Spanish pro went to watch a 14-year-old Carlos Alcaraz compete in a tournament. Little did he know that first glimpse would mark the beginning of a partnership that started in 2018 and lasted seven years, before the two decided to go their separate ways.

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While the 23-year-old Alcaraz quickly found a new head coach, Ferrero was left wondering what would come next. Now, though, it seems the Spanish coach may have found his next project, and it might involve a familiar Italian foe currently ruling the ATP rankings.

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According to reports by Spanish journalist Gonzalo Ferreyra, Ferrero can join forces with Jannik Sinner‘s camp in the next season. Ferreyra stated that it was former ATP pro Jose Luis Clerc who had alerted him to the high-profile switch during the Cincinnati Open, and if the reports are true, it could be one of the biggest coaching defections in ATP history in recent times.

Notably, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill have been the mainstays of Sinner’s team since the Australian joined the team at the end of the 2022 season. Under the dual guidance of Vagnozzi and Cahill, the Italian finally realized his raw potential, marking a breakthrough moment in 2023 by winning his first Masters title at the National Bank Open. Since then, the Italian has clinched five Grand Slam titles and ten Masters 1000 titles, while also ruling the ATP rankings as the World No. 1.

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However, Cahill has already extended his stay with the World No.1, as Sinner himself announced that 2025 would be the Australian’s last year on his coaching team. Despite that, Cahill stayed on for the 2026 season, and with the Ferrero news coming in, the potential hiring makes sense if Cahill is indeed on his way out after this season. Sinner has always been perceived as a no-nonsense guy, and that approach should suit Ferrero’s coaching style, who is known as a strict taskmaster and a terrific on-court tactician.

There have been notable coaching switches on the ATP before, but none were between players at the peak of their powers and battling for all the biggest prizes in the sport. Back in 2002, Brad Gilbert left his coaching stint with Andre Agassi and joined Andy Roddick’s camp, which was a significant switch, but Agassi was in the latter stages of his career, while Roddick was the upcoming talent.

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Should the reports prove true, and Ferrero is indeed headed to Team Sinner, it will make for a drama-filled intensity the next time Sinner and Alcaraz face off against each other, given the bond that Ferrero shares with Alcaraz.

Juan Carlos Ferrero Shared a Close Bond With Carlos Alcaraz

Ferrero took on the Carlos Alcaraz project when the latter was only 15 years old. However, as a former Grand Slam champion and World No.1, Ferrero identified Alcaraz’s talent and risked passing on more lucrative coaching opportunities by training him in his own academy.

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Alcaraz himself has always given a large share of the credit for his success to Ferrero, a coaching stint that saw the Spaniard win six Major titles and attain two year-ending No. 1 finishes. The decision to break the coaching partnership came as a surprise to the whole tennis world, as Alcaraz had one of his most successful seasons in 2025 under Ferrero, but a breakdown of contractual negotiations meant that the team-up reached its natural conclusion.

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There was widespread speculation that Alcaraz’s on-court results would take a hit after Ferrero’s departure, but the Spaniard proved them all wrong. With Samuel Lopez at the helm of his coaching team, Alcaraz made the strongest possible statement, winning the Australian Open. During this time, the Murcian decided to increase family involvement in his career, bringing his older brother, Alvaro, onto his team.

With a Ferrero switch in the works, fans will hope for the resumption of the Sincaraz rivalry soon. After playing six finals last year, including three Major finals, the rivalry paused in 2026 due to injuries. While a wrist injury kept Alcaraz out of the French Open and Wimbledon, Sinner was sidelined at the US Open with a knee injury. The two played only once this year, with the Italian winning the final at the Monte Carlo Masters.