Carlos Alcaraz’s Ex-Coach Hints at Who He Could Mentor After Repeatedly Rejecting Flavio Cobolli

Essentials Inside The Story Juan Carlos Ferrero previously revealed that he is ready to return to tennis.

While there are many possible players who Ferrero can pair with, he might have a name in his mind.

One player who considerably isn't getting Ferrero could be Flavio Cobolli.

Just four months after splitting with Carlos Alcaraz, tennis coach Juan Carlos Ferrero revealed that he was getting pretty good offers from both ATP and WTA players. However, the 46-year-old wasn’t yet missing the sport much. He was certainly not missing the traveling aspect of it. It didn’t take long for him to walk back on his stance, though.

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Earlier in September, he announced he is returning to coaching on one condition: his new mentor shouldn’t be much different from his former one. While we reported yesterday that he could pair up with the current world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, a gamble that the Italian might not want to bet on, Ferrero is now commenting on whether he would want to be in the box of another player we predicted and strongly supported.

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“I’m not closing the door,” Ferrero told El Larguero’s Con Mannu Correno. “He has tremendous potential, he has a lot of drive, he’s young, he wants to take on the world, and if the offer comes, I’ll consider it.”

The person in question was Rafael Jodar, the 20-year-old Spaniard who had an outstanding start to his career. But he must have first caught Ferrero’s attention last year in Charlottesville when he became the third Spanish teenager to win at least three ATP Challenger Tour titles, joining former world No. 9 Nicolas Almagro and Fererro’s prodigy of seven years, Carlos Alcaraz. He has also seen the teenager up close as a sparring partner at the Davis Cup and came away with a very good impression, and expects a more experienced version next year.

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That fact could play a huge role if this pairing comes true.

The Spaniard began 2026 ranked No. 168 and reached a career-high No. 11 in August after his first Masters 1000 semifinal in Montreal and reached the French Open quarterfinals this year. Meanwhile, Ferrero has mentioned that he wants to coach someone who has a certain level of skills that only require honing and not developing from scratch. But a bigger reason why this pairing could become true is the need for Ferrero on Jodar’s team.

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Jodar could add Ferrero to his team for 2027

The young star dropped from world No. 11 to 13 this season. And even if we don’t strictly look at the aspect of his performance, he has addressed the need for a coach himself.

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“The fact that my father is alone in the pit box is unusual on the circuit, as most players have many people in their pit boxes,” Jodar said in an interview with Eurosport Spain after Ferrero’s announcement in September. “It’s true that it’s the first year, and we’re trying to learn from every mistake we make and from what works, so we can do the same thing next year or learn from our errors. This year it’s working; things are going very well.”

Jodar’s father, also named Rafael, has coached him since his tour debut, and Brian Rasmussen, an assistant coach at the University of Virginia where Jodar played college tennis, is also on his team. That relationship has gone well. In fact, despite being together practically the entire time, the duo hasn’t gotten tired of each other. His father, however, understands what it takes to become the best.

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“We’ve had a very good relationship since I was very little, and he’s always helped me a lot and always wants the best for me,” Jodar added. “That’s the most important thing.”

Punto de Break reported in August that he wants to add two Spanish coaches for 2027, with a decision expected in the coming months and no names confirmed. Already, Ferrero has shared his honest take on what that connection between the two means to him.

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Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach gives his take on the Jodars

Ferrero was asked about the trend on El Larguero itself and gave a balanced answer.

“Well, more and more,” he said of the number of parents who coach their children. “If you know how to separate the father-coach relationship and you can do that in a good way, then it’s fine.”

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He doubts many can manage it, noting that some players with their parents are tempted to say “leave me alone,” while “when you listen to others, they open their ears more.”

On the Jodars specifically, Ferrero was careful not to overstep.

“In the end, everyone chooses their own destiny,” Ferrero added, “and if Rafa chooses that his father is the one he has to be.”

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It would be no surprise if the two sides came together, since Ferrero already has a history of guiding a young Spaniard from the start of his career to the top of the sport. The coach also has a tennis academy in Spain, a convenience for either side. Interestingly, that is the reason why he might just refuse to work with Jannik Sinner. And also Flavio Cobolli.

Cobolli’s father keeps approaching Juan Carlos Ferrero only to be denied

The Italian is coached by his father, Stefano Cobolli, who is a former pro who reached No. 236 in the world, and he has coached Flavio since his son was 17. For some time now, though, he has been trying to get Ferrero into the fold.

“I tried. I have been trying for years to have him as Flavio’s coach,” Stefano Cobolli said on Tennis Talk on SuperTennis.

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That persistence, however, hasn’t helped him.

“Ferrero told me no three or four times. I can say it openly, there is no problem.”

That leaves the next move with Jodar, who has the chance to add one of Spain’s finest former players and coaches to his team.