While everyone is looking to topple Carlos Alcaraz on the court, Ben Shelton is among those who have made no secret of their admiration for the Spaniard off it. The American and the former World No. 1 have repeatedly exchanged words of appreciation in recent months, and their mutual respect was once again evident when the two met at the net in Turin. This came after Alcaraz edged past the current World No. 4 in a three-set thriller to book his place in the ATP Finals championship match.

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“Great season, keep it up,” Alcaraz was heard saying at the net.

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During the match, Shelton came out quickly at Inalpi Arena. He broke Alcaraz right away, answering an Alcaraz first serve with a forehand winner. The American soon led 4-1. At 4-2, he faced two break points and saved both with strong serving. Alcaraz looked restricted in his movement at times during the opening set, and his timing was a touch off. Shelton kept attacking and played steadily to stay in front.

The World No. 3 was not content with his playing level, especially after making some costly errors to drop serve for the first time in the week, which he spoke about during the on-court interview.

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“I’m just really happy,” said Alcaraz in his on-court interview. “I was a bit frustrated at the beginning. I didn’t start the match the way I wanted to. Against someone like Ben, big serve, big playing from the baseline, I think he just pushes you to the limit every time. I didn’t start that well. The break early, it was tough for me to deal with. Just happy I came back in the 2nd set playing such great tennis.”

The second set turned in the eighth game, when Alcaraz broke Shelton’s serve for the first time. The 23-year-old hit two backhands in quick succession to pull Shelton out of position and open up the court, which gave him two break points. He converted the first one when Shelton sent a shot wide. Playing freely by then, Alcaraz sailed through his next service game and finished it with a crosscourt backhand winner, which sent the match to a deciding set.

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Midway through that third set, Shelton stretched out for a forehand drop volley. Alcaraz is known for that kind of shot himself, and he responded with a thumbs-up. Alcaraz then did what he has done all through his career: he found his best tennis to take the win. The Spaniard roared in celebration and shared a warm embrace with Shelton at the net. Alcaraz then congratulated him on a great season.

“Great match, great level. Man, great season as well. Keep it up, man,” the world No. 3 told Shelton. “Appreciate it, thank you,” Shelton replied, as he left the court, waving to the crowd, while Alcaraz kept clapping.

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“Great points, great games. And just happy to play great tennis in the tiebreak,” Alcaraz added later.

Good sportsmanship has been a recurring theme in Alcaraz-Shelton encounters, with the Spaniard once conceding a point during their 2025 French Open clash after admitting that he had lost his grip on the racket before it made contact with the ball. There was also Alcaraz’s reaction after losing to Shelton in a late-night classic in New York. Despite the defeat, the Spaniard was all smiles as he embraced the American at the net and later spoke to reporters. Shelton has also demonstrated consideration, reaching out to Alcaraz before publicly announcing his appointment of Juan Carlos Ferrero, the Spaniard’s longtime coach.

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Carlos Alcaraz Set for a Grand Finish to the Season on Sunday

Alcaraz started his season with a 16-match win streak, which saw him win the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. The Spaniard is now on a 13-match win streak and will be playing his second final at the Tour Finals in two years, having lost to Jannik Sinner last year. Given that the seven-time Major champion was under an injury cloud and had to undergo scans for a possible hamstring issue, his run in Turin is even more impressive.

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Alcaraz will face either Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev in the final. The Spaniard has an 8-3 win-loss record against the Russian, having already beaten him once during the group stage at the Tour Finals. However, Medvedev was the one who ended Alcaraz’s 16-match winning streak earlier this year, defeating him in the Indian Wells semifinal.

On the other hand, Alcaraz’s rivalry with Zverev is much closer, with the Spaniard holding a slender 7-6 advantage in their head-to-head. A potential final would also carry its own storyline, as Zverev has found himself defending his position as World No. 1 amid growing scrutiny of his performances against top-10 opponents.