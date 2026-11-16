Carlos Alcaraz’s Knee Support Fuels Concern After Frances Tiafoe Win as Coach Details Physical Update

Carlos Alcaraz has made a flying start to his 2026 ATP Finals campaign, but questions about his physical condition haven’t gone away. The Spaniard arrived in Turin with support around his right knee, raising concerns after a demanding return to competition following his lengthy wrist injury layoff.

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Speaking to reporters after the match, coach Samuel Lopez addressed the stabilizer Alcaraz has been wearing around his right kneecap and explained that the team is managing accumulated physical fatigue.

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“It’s just a bit of prevention, we’ve had a lot of matches piled up in the last 15 days. There’s a little bit of overload, but nothing that’s preventing him from moving well,” Lopez explained.

His comments provide important context to the concern that emerged during Alcaraz’s practice sessions in Turin. The 23-year-old was initially spotted wearing kinesiology tape around his right kneecap. In subsequent sessions, he switched to a white patellar support band, a conventional knee brace and a compression band. His physiotherapist and fitness coach, Juanjo Moreno, was also seen adjusting the support during practice.

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The discomfort reportedly became noticeable towards the end of the Paris Masters. According to El Pais, Alcaraz had played 10 matches in just 14 days across Vienna and Paris, winning both tournaments. Since returning at the US Open on August 31, he had accumulated 22 matches across five tournaments, spending 45 hours and 18 minutes on court. His body has clearly faced considerable demands after spending more than four months away from competition.

The latest concern comes after a difficult injury episode earlier this year. Alcaraz suffered a right-wrist injury during the Barcelona Open in April, forcing him to withdraw from the tournament after his opening-round victory against Otto Virtanen. The problem subsequently ruled him out of the Madrid Open, Italian Open and Roland Garros, followed by Queen’s Club and Wimbledon. He also missed the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open as he continued his recovery.

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His absence lasted approximately four and a half months before he finally returned at the US Open in August. The Spaniard has since won titles in Tokyo, Vienna and Paris, putting together an impressive comeback. However, there is an important distinction between the two injury situations. His wrist problem required an extended recovery period, whereas Lopez has described the current knee concern as preventive management of physical overload. There has been no confirmation of a serious knee injury.

Alcaraz Overcomes Tiafoe Challenge to Extend Winning Streak as ATP Finals Semifinal Spot Beckons

Alcaraz’s performance against Tiafoe offered further encouragement. Despite wearing the knee support, he showed no obvious signs of restricted movement and needed just 69 minutes to secure a 6-2, 6-2 victory. He produced 21 winners, converted five of six break points, and gave Tiafoe very few opportunities to threaten his serve.

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The Spaniard was particularly pleased with the result because of the difficult preparation required for the American. Their previous encounters had produced three competitive matches, with Tiafoe winning their first meeting at the 2021 Barcelona Open. Alcaraz then responded with two five-set victories, in the 2022 US Open semifinal and the 2024 Wimbledon third round. Monday’s victory extended his head-to-head advantage to 3-1.

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“To be honest, it was a very difficult match to prepare for. We’ve played each other a few times and gone the distance in five-set matches. It’s always a very tough matchup when we face each other,” Alcaraz said after the match.

He also explained how carefully he approached the contest tactically, wanting to establish control from the opening point.

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“I tried to stay very focused from the start, before the match, looking to understand tactically what I needed to do, from the first point to the last.”

His straight-sets victory was especially important given the physical demands of the tournament. Alcaraz added that spending less time on court against top opponents would benefit his recovery.

“I think when you play against the best, the less time you spend on court, the better it is for your body and your recovery. So I’m very happy to have won in straight sets and to have played at that level.”

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The result also extended his winning streak to 10 matches. Speaking about his energy levels, Alcaraz admitted that he had never felt this good at this stage of a season. His extended absence earlier in the year has left him refreshed, ambitious and hungry for more competition.

He will next face either Daniil Medvedev or home favourite Flavio Cobolli in the Ivan Lendl Group on Wednesday. The result of their Monday meeting will determine his next opponent. With the top two players from each group advancing to the semifinals, another victory would put Alcaraz in a strong position to reach the last four.