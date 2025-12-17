Carlos Alcaraz’s Longtime Coach Makes Heartbreaking Admission As Partnership Ends

It’s the end of an era for Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero. The player and coach have been inseparable through nearly every step of the Spaniard’s rise since he was just 15 years old. In a surprising twist ahead of the 2026 season, Alcaraz will now move forward without Ferrero, marking a stunning close to one of tennis’ most successful partnerships.

The news broke on December 17 via social media. Ferrero, fondly known as “Juanki,” shared an emotional message announcing their split after eight years together. “Today is a difficult day. One of those when it’s hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it,” he wrote in Spanish on the first image of the carousel, reflecting on a journey filled with memories and milestones.

“We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments. I want to thank you for the time, the trust, the learning, and above all, for the people who have surrounded me throughout this journey.” He added a message of gratitude to Carlos Alcaraz and the team with whom he achieved so much success. “I wish I could have continued. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again.”

Under Ferrero’s guidance, Carlos Alcaraz soared to World No. 1 status, becoming the youngest year-end No. 1 in history at just 19 in 2022. Together, they captured six Grand Slam titles (two each at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open) plus 24 tour-level crowns, including eight Masters 1000 trophies. So the announcement comes as a shock, although neither has mentioned what led to the split.

Before his role as a coach, Ferrero was a top player of his time. But the shift from player to coach felt like a natural progression for someone who lived and breathed tennis. After a stellar career that included a world No. 1 ranking and a 2003 French Open title, Ferrero retired in 2012 and turned his focus to developing young talent like Carlos at his academy in Villena, Spain.

Previously, Carlos Alcaraz has often spoken about the deep influence of Juanki on both his game and his life. Even Ferrero once described their closeness, saying, “I have three kids at home and he’s the fourth.” They were a duo full of energy and mischief, known for their laughter and banter on the practice courts. But their achievements always spoke louder. When Alcaraz won a Slam, Juanki was the first person he ran to embrace.

Earlier this month, Ferrero and Feliciano Lopez shared ‘ATP Coach of the Year’ honors for steering Alcaraz back to the World No. 1 ranking. It capped a sensational season where Carlos notched a career-high 71 match wins, the most on tour, and collected eight titles, including Roland Garros and the US Open.

Now, as the 22-year-old prepares for the 2026 Australian Open, all eyes turn to his camp. Who will take the reins to guide him toward completing the career Grand Slam? For now, Carlos is reflecting on his journey with Ferrero.

Carlos Alcaraz talks about the split with Ferrero

Alcaraz broke the news on social media with a heartfelt message in Spanish and a set of throwback photos capturing his journey with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. “It is very difficult for me to write this post,” he began. “After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player. We reached the top, and I feel that if our sporting paths had to diverge, it should be from up there. From the place we always worked towards and always aspired to reach.”

The 22-year-old then added a touching tribute to Ferrero, reflecting on their years together. “Thank you for turning childhood dreams into reality. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you have accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. I have truly enjoyed every step with you,” wrote the Spanish star. The message felt like the end of a beautiful chapter between two men who climbed tennis’ highest peaks together.

At just 22, Carlos Alcaraz has already packed more into his career than most players hope for in a lifetime. But even after two Grand Slams and multiple titles, his journey is far from over. He’s heading into his prime now, with plenty more challenges and victories waiting around the corner. Just a few days before the announcement, Ferrero had spoken about how he supported Alcaraz during emotional moments like his slump after the Rotterdam win.

“Carlos was coming from winning in Rotterdam, where he had done very well, but in Indian Wells and Miami, he lost a little confidence,” Ferrero told ATP Tour, reported on December 11. He explained that the rough patch tested Carlos mentally. “It was a difficult time, not for fitting defeat but for how. He left a little touched by the tournament and on the way back we had a talk,” Ferrero said. “On many occasions we are talking to him, but when you really see him more irascible or weak at some point in the season, he always talks a little more from the psychological and friendship aspect, more than as a coach.”

By the time clay season arrived, the fire was back. Alcaraz battled through and ended the year with eight titles and a spot in 11 finals. That’s an incredible rebound by any standard. Though he and Ferrero won’t share the court in 2026, one thing’s certain: Alcaraz isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The question now is, can he bring a new kind of heat into next season?