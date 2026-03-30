Carlos Alcaraz’s No. 1 Spot Under Threat as Jannik Sinner Aims Big at Monte Carlo

Even without a 2026 showdown, the rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is intensifying, unfolding through a relentless chase for ATP supremacy. Sinner’s commanding Miami Open triumph has sharply narrowed the gap, placing palpable pressure on the World No. 1. Now, with the Monte Carlo Masters looming, the battle for the summit reignites, as Sinner edges closer to reclaiming the throne he lost last November.

Jannik Sinner has surged with a flawless run during the North American hard-court swing. His dominant form has tightened the race at the very top. The gap is no longer comfortable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the start of the Indian Wells Open, Alcaraz had a massive 3,150-point lead. It looked like a safe cushion at the time. However, the situation has changed dramatically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinner always had a strong chance to close that gap. He had a “free hit” because he was not defending any points. This was due to his ban 12 months ago. Alcaraz’s results did not help his cause. He lost in the semi-final at Indian Wells. Then, he exited in the third round in Miami.

Imago 2025 Roland Garros Mens Final Winner : Carlos Alcaraz ESP Runner Up Jannik Sinner ITA *** 2025 Roland Garros Mens Final Winner Carlos Alcaraz ESP Runner Up Jannik Sinner ITA

In contrast, Sinner was unstoppable. He went on to win both tournaments. That swing made a huge difference in the rankings race. As a result, the lead has now dropped to just 1,190 points. Sinner collected the maximum 2,000 points. Meanwhile, Alcaraz managed only 40 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers highlight the shift clearly. Alcaraz was defending 400 points in California and earned the same after losing in the last four against Daniil Medvedev. In Miami, he defended 10 points from 2025 but earned 50.

Now, attention turns to the Monte Carlo Masters. Both players are in the main draw. But once again, Sinner has an advantage. The Italian did not play in Monaco last year. He was still serving his three-month ban. That means he has no points to defend this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz, on the other hand, won the Monte Carlo event last year. He will drop 1,000 points at the start of the tournament. This changes the equation immediately. After the deduction, Alcaraz will be on 12,590 points. Sinner will sit close behind on 12,400. The gap will shrink to just 190 points.

This sets up a direct battle for No. 1. Alcaraz will stay on top if he performs better than Sinner. The margin for error is extremely small. If Sinner reaches the semi-final and Alcaraz loses in the quarter-final, the Italian will take over. The scenario is very real. The stakes could not be higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinner’s current form makes him even more dangerous. He is playing with confidence and momentum. Now, his focus is firmly on reclaiming the top spot.

Jannik Sinner’s form could prove decisive in beating Carlos Alcaraz on clay

Jannik Sinner is in outstanding form right now. He did not drop serve once during his Sunshine Double. He has also won 34 consecutive sets at the ATP Masters 1000 level. This streak began at the 2025 Paris Masters. It shows his consistency at the highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Alcaraz, however, started the season strongly. He won back-to-back titles at the Australian Open and Qatar Open. That run confirmed his elite level early in the year.

But his recent form has dipped slightly. He is 1-2 in his last three matches. These losses came at crucial stages. Despite that, Alcaraz remains the benchmark on clay. Last year, he had an incredible 22–1 record. He dominated the surface throughout the season.

He won the Monte Carlo Masters, Italian Open, and French Open. He also finished runner-up in Barcelona. That record highlights his superiority on clay. Sinner’s clay record is more modest. He has won only one title on clay, back in 2022. Still, he showed progress last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished runner-up to Alcaraz in Rome and at Roland Garros. These were the only two clay tournaments he played. His performances were still impressive. Looking ahead, the pressure is uneven. Alcaraz will defend 4,300 points during the clay swing. These include titles in Monte Carlo, Rome, and Paris.

He also reached the final in Barcelona last year. In contrast, Sinner has only 1,950 points to defend. He has no points to defend until Rome in May. Alcaraz will begin his 65th week as World No. 1 on Monday. That is just one week short of Sinner’s total of 66 weeks. The margin is razor-thin.

However, the Spaniard is under serious pressure. Sinner is entering the clay season in strong form. He is well-positioned to push for the top spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The battle is now intensifying at the very top. Both players have clear paths and high stakes. The race for World No. 1 is wide open.