Casper Ruud Dodges Penalty Following Dallas Open Withdrawal

Casper Ruud’s 2026 season has taken a heartfelt turn. Fresh off becoming a father, the Norwegian star has withdrawn from the Dallas Open. But unlike most late pullouts, this one comes without any ranking consequences.

Just days after announcing the birth of his daughter to partner Maria Galligani, Ruud confirmed he will not compete at the 2026 Nexo Dallas Open. The decision follows a whirlwind few weeks for the world No. 12, who has prioritized family commitments over competition.

Casper Ruud had already sparked speculation about his availability earlier this year. He exited the Australian Open in the fourth round against Ben Shelton—four days before his daughter was born on January 30. Shortly after, Norway suffered a major setback ahead of its Davis Cup tie against Great Britain, as Ruud withdrew just 10 minutes before the draw ceremony in Oslo. The news was first reported by the Tennis Weekly Podcast on X, stating that Ruud had chosen to spend time with his partner and newborn. Now, the same reason has kept him out of Dallas.

The 27-year-old was a finalist at the ATP 500 event last season and was set to defend 330 ranking points after finishing runner-up to Denis Shapovalov. However, thanks to the newly introduced ATP’s Parental Status exemption, Ruud will not take a rankings hit for his withdrawal.

“Having played the Final last year, I was of course so much looking forward to being back, especially also because I loved my time there last year with the incredible team that runs the event so well and organized,” Ruud shared on social media.

“However, with the birth of our daughter this past weekend, I will be spending an extra week at home here in Norway to enjoy this special time together. I am already looking forward to being back next year in Dallas.”

Earlier, Casper Ruud had also thanked fans for their support following the birth of his child: “Thank you for all beautiful messages these last couple of weeks. Maria and our baby are doing great.”

Under the ATP’s new Parental Status exemption, players are protected from late withdrawal fines and ranking penalties if they pull out within a two-week window centered around the birth or legal adoption of a child. The 2026 ATP Rulebook clearly states that this exemption applies to ATP 500 and Masters 1000 events, provided the player submits appropriate documentation. While Bonus Pool eligibility may still be affected, ranking points remain untouched.

The rule change is part of a broader update to The Code announced at the end of 2025, which also introduced a new Safeguarding policy addressing issues such as harassment, bullying, and domestic violence.

The 27-year-old is expected to be one of the first high-profile ATP players to benefit from this exemption. Tennis, however, has already seen similar protections elsewhere. The WTA introduced paid maternity leave in 2025, alongside fertility grants and parental leave for players via surrogacy or partner pregnancy. More than 50 WTA players have also used special ranking protections since 2019 following childbirth.

Currently, Ruud holds a 4–3 win-loss record this season. Now, though, the Norwegian’s focus remains firmly off the court – embracing a new chapter as a first-time father.

Casper Ruud shares thoughts about his new role

For Casper Ruud, the start of the 2026 season has been about more than forehands and fitness. As the Norwegian star welcomed his first child, tennis has now taken a meaningful backseat to family. During the Australian Open, Ruud made it clear where his priorities lie. After defeating Italy’s Mattia Bellucci 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round in Melbourne, the world No. 12 admitted he was ready to leave the tournament at a moment’s notice if Maria went into labor.

With Maria heavily pregnant with their first child – a daughter – Ruud revealed he kept his phone on full alert throughout the tournament: “Except for when I’m playing a match, the ringer is on all hours of the day just in case. There’s more to life than just tennis, but I’m going to be here for as long as I can and as long as Maria lets me.”

Family has always been central to Ruud’s career.

The 27-year-old also spoke at length about fatherhood in a January 16 interview with ATPTour.com, describing it as a “new chapter” he has been eagerly anticipating since the couple announced the pregnancy in September.

“It’s really exciting. It’s something we’ve been looking forward to now for half a year,” Ruud said. “It will be a new way of life on Tour, and I very much look forward to it… I look forward to hopefully becoming a good parent myself.”

While tennis remains his profession, Casper Ruud acknowledged that his motivation has shifted.

“I’m not just doing this for myself anymore. I have someone extra to play for,” he said.

Ruud has also given thought to what kind of upbringing he wants for his daughter. While she may grow up around tennis, he insists there will be no pressure to follow in his footsteps.

On the court, his schedule for the early part of the season is already mapped out, with upcoming appearances at Delray Beach on February 16, followed by Acapulco, Indian Wells, and Miami before the European clay swing begins.

Clay remains Casper Ruud’s favorite surface, and the two-time Roland Garros finalist will once again look to peak during that stretch. Do you think Ruud can get back to his best form once he makes a comeback in the Tour?