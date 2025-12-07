Casper Ruud Draws Boos in London After Tough Post-match Confession

Casper Ruud is making waves at the UTS London Grand Final. The Norwegian star has just booked his spot in the semifinals after a strong showing against David Goffin and Ugo Humbert in his morning and evening matches. But while he waits for his next challenge, a fun moment is stealing all the attention. He was asked an intriguing question after his win, and let’s just say, his answer didn’t sit too well with the crowd!

After his 13-12, 8-16, 8-15, 14-12, [2-0] victory over the Frenchman, Casper chatted with the interviewers in his post-match talk. A fan on X shared a hilarious clip with the caption, “😭 @Casper joining the crowd in booing himself after revealing — in London — that he is a Liverpool fan.”

In the video, the interviewer pushed him to name his favorite football club, teasing, “Oh come on, tell us!” After a brief moment of hesitation, Casper finally admitted, “Liverpool!” That one word unleashed a chorus of playful boos from the audience. But Ruud wasn’t fazed at all. He joined in on the fun, booing himself with a grin and laughing along with the crowd. A top-tier display of good humor!

Not to mention, it’s no secret that Casper Ruud is a devoted Liverpool FC supporter. The English Premier League club has long had his heart. He’s publicly celebrated their achievements before, famously signing the camera with “YNWA” (You’ll Never Walk Alone) after a Madrid Open win that coincided with Liverpool’s title triumph.

The connection runs deep. Ruud’s fandom ties into a proud Norwegian link through former player John Arne Riise, and he’s been open about his loyalty on social media since 2020. Although, now it ooks like Casper might have to wait a little to find more Reds among the London crowd.

Still, this isn’t the first time he’s brought his sports-fan energy to the UTS stage. Earlier this week, he was all in on his motorsports driver’s race in Abu Dhabi!

Casper Ruud sneaks a peek at the F1 qualifiers

The Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship had come down to a blockbuster finish in Abu Dhabi, with Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri fighting it out for the title. The season finale had drawn attention from athletes across the sporting world, including a very excited Ruud. The three-time Grand Slam finalist couldn’t tear himself away from the action, not even during his own post-match press duties.

After beating David Goffin in the UTS Grand Final group stage on Saturday, the Norwegian star pulled out his phone to catch the final minutes of qualifying. Surrounded by reporters, he held up the screen for everyone to watch, completely absorbed as the drama unfolded. “Oh, Norris is also just behind! 0.003, nothing,” he shouted, reacting in real time as the final laps came through.

Ruud’s passion had been obvious. He threw his support behind his favorite driver, and in this showdown, he was all in on Aussie sensation Oscar Piastri. The McLaren driver had just missed out on the front row, qualifying P3 behind Verstappen and Norris, only 0.029 seconds behind his teammate. That tiny margin was enough to make even a composed tennis star gasp.

Next to him stood Ruud’s agent, a Dutchman and a devoted Verstappen fan. When the four-time world champion clinched pole, Ruud turned to face him, laughing in disbelief. Still rooting for his pick, he yelled, “Come on Oscar!” before leaning back in playful disappointment as Norris narrowly beat his teammate.

When asked who he thought would win the Drivers’ Championship, Ruud couldn’t pick a single favorite. “My heart says Piastri. Yes, come on! And my gut says… Norris? And just for fun’s sake, Verstappen is maybe going to do it also. I don’t know, it’s so fun,” he admitted with a grin. For him, it had been more about the thrill than the outcome.

Now, Casper Ruud already had his schedule set. The world No. 12, who had qualified for the semi-finals of the UTS Grand Final, is set to face Andrey Rublev in Group A. Will he overthrow the Russian and make it into the final? Share your thoughts in the comments below!