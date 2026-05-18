Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeTennis

Casper Ruud Leaves Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Surprised With Uncharacteristic Behavior in Rome

google_perference

Add us on Google

Supriyo Sarkar

Share:

Link Copied!

May 18, 2026 | 6:26 AM EDT

HomeTennis

Casper Ruud Leaves Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Surprised With Uncharacteristic Behavior in Rome

google_perference

Add us on Google

Supriyo Sarkar

Share:

Link Copied!

May 18, 2026 | 6:26 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Casper Ruud, long celebrated for his composure and often called one of the kindest souls on the tennis court, has proudly worn the badge of ‘Rafa’s Kid.’ Fans remember rare moments, like last year’s Madrid Open semi-final, when his usually calm on-court demeanor snapped as he confronted the umpire for not doing “enough” while a fan shouted before his second serve. However, his recent Italian Open loss to Jannik Sinner has drawn sharp critique from Brad Gilbert, questioning both his tactics and behavior.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While analyzing Casper Ruud’s performance on the “Big T Podcast,” the former coach of Coco Gauff, Brad Gilbert, focused on what he described as the Norwegian’s uncharacteristic behavior during his recent match. He noted how Ruud, usually composed, appeared to vent his frustration toward his father and coach, Christian Ruud, in a way fans rarely witness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Couple things for Ruud that I thought were uncharacteristic. One, he’s normally very relaxed on the court, and he started actually barking at the camp a little bit, and his dad a little bit. You’re not used to seeing that,” Gilbert said, emphasizing how unusual it was to see Ruud break his calm demeanor.

Gilbert also turned his attention to Ruud’s tactical decisions during the match, highlighting a strategy that seemed to contradict his usual strengths.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

“And I felt like he got off to a good start being patient. But the reason why I say uncharacteristically is, his game is about serve and finding that first ball forehand. And I thought he settled to go backhand to backhand with Sinner. And obviously Sinner’s backhand is not as good as his forehand, but I felt like he should have early on tried to find the forehand, which he did all tournament,” Gilbert explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach suggested that by not fully leveraging his forehand, Ruud allowed the match to slip into a more predictable pattern, which Sinner could exploit.

“I thought he should have tried to go big on the forehand. Be a little more unpredictable, patient, and then still use your strength. So I felt like maybe he got this little lead,” Gilbert added, underscoring the missed opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reflected on how Ruud’s strong start might have given him a false sense of confidence, impacting his decision-making.

“Remember last year there, he got crushed. But I feel like maybe the good start got him to think, ‘Oh, I could win like this.’ And Sinner said, ‘No, not so fast,’” Gilbert said, pointing to the harsh reality of facing a player like Sinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

(More to come…)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Supriyo Sarkar

1,841 Articles

Supriyo Sarkar is a tennis journalist at EssentiallySports, covering ATP and WTA legends with a focus on off‑court revelations and the lasting impact of their careers. His work explores how icons like Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert continue to shape the sport long after their final matches. In one notable piece, he unpacked a post‑retirement interview where Serena’s former coach revealed a rare moment of shaken self‑belief. An English Literature graduate, Supriyo combines literary finesse with sporting insight to craft immersive narratives that go beyond match scores. His reporting spans match analysis, player rivalries, predictions, and legacy reflections, with a storytelling approach shaped by his background in academic writing and content leadership. Passionate about football as well as tennis, he brings a multi‑sport perspective to his coverage while aiming to grow into editorial leadership within global sports media.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT