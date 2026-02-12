Casper Ruud Officially Confirms Tournament After Becoming a Father During Australian Open

At the Australian Open, Casper Ruud revealed his wife, Maria Galligani, was due “any day,” keeping his phone on “all hours of the day” as he balanced tennis and anticipation. After a fourth-round loss to Ben Shelton on January 26, joy arrived when Galligani gave birth to their daughter on January 30. Now, refreshed by fatherhood, Ruud shifts focus back to competition, announcing his participation in one of the next tournaments.

The Millennium Estoril Open recently shared a video on its official X handle. In the clip, Casper Ruud confirmed his return to the tournament this July.

“I’m very excited to return to the Millennium Estoril Open this summer. It’s a new date, it’s summer in Cascais, and I can’t wait to come back.”

He also reflected on his past success at the event. Portugal holds a special place in his career journey.

“I won the 10th ATP title of my career in Portugal three years ago, so that trophy ended up having special meaning for me. I said Estoril would have my vote for best ATP 250 tournament on the circuit, and that’s one of the reasons I’m returning.”

Ruud spoke warmly about the atmosphere around the tournament. He praised both the organizers and the supporters.

“I really like the event, the people who organise it, and the Portuguese fans as well.”

So far this season, Ruud holds a 4–3 win-loss record. His next scheduled appearance is at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells from March 1–15.

His return to Estoril also brings back memories of a big moment. It was his first title of the 2023 season.

The Norwegian lifted the trophy with a 6-2, 7-6(3) win over close friend Miomir Kecmanovic. The victory marked an emotional milestone.

“I feel great. It’s my first time in Estoril and first time lucky, I guess,” Ruud said during the trophy ceremony.

“It’s been quite some months since I won my last title, so it’s very important.”

After experiencing the happiness of his first child, he chose to skip the 2026 Nexo Dallas Open. The ATP 500 event runs from February 9–15.

“Having played the Final last year, I was of course so much looking forward to being back — especially also because I loved my time there last year with the incredible team that runs the event so well and organized,” the Norwegian shared in an Instagram Story.

“However, with the birth of our daughter this past weekend, I will be spending an extra week at home here in Norway to enjoy this special time together. I am already looking forward to being back next year in Dallas, and wish everyone a great week with the tournament for this year’s edition.”

Currently ranked World No. 12, Ruud was set to defend 330 points from his runner-up finish to Denis Shapovalov last year. His withdrawal will not affect his ranking.

The ATP’s new Parental Status exemption protects his points. For now, Ruud balances fatherhood with a fresh focus on the season ahead.

How Casper Ruud benefited from the ATP parental exemption rule

The 2026 ATP Rulebook introduced a key update for players becoming parents. It offers protection from penalties during an important life moment. The rule is designed to support family priorities without harming a player’s career.

The rule clearly states: “A player shall not be subject to a late withdrawal fine or a ranking penalty if he withdraws within a two-week window centered on the birth or legal adoption of his child (i.e., up to fourteen (14) days before or after).”

This addition falls under The Code’s section on Withdrawal Fines and/or Penalties. It mainly applies to ATP Masters 1000 and ATP 500 events. Players must submit “reasonably satisfactory” documentation to the ATP to receive the exemption.

Even with the protection, some factors may still be affected. Bonus Pool eligibility can change depending on the situation. However, ranking points and fines are fully waived under the rule.

At ATP 250 events, the protection is slightly different. The exemption removes potential late withdrawal fines. This ensures flexibility across all tournament levels.

The parental provision is part of a broader ATP update announced in late 2025. The expansion also introduced a Safeguarding policy. It addresses serious issues like bullying, sexual harassment, and domestic violence.

Casper Ruud also withdrew from Norway’s Davis Cup tie against Great Britain. The decision came just one day before the teams were set to meet in Oslo on February 5 and 6.

The news was confirmed only minutes before the official draw ceremony. Ruud chose to stay home and support his wife and newborn. His decision reflected the purpose of the new policy.

He later shared a personal update with fans. “Thank you for all beautiful messages these last couple of weeks. Maria and our baby are doing great,” Ruud wrote on his Instagram.

Ruud is now expected to return at Indian Wells. Fans will closely watch his comeback.

Many are eager to see how fatherhood influences his energy and performance on court.