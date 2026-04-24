Casper Ruud Opens Up on “Pretty Tough” Phase Before Madrid Title Defense

For Casper Ruud, clay has long been his kingdom, yet this season has opened with an unsettling crack in that foundation. A calf injury forced him to retire against Felix Auger-Aliassime in Monte Carlo and withdraw from Barcelona, halting his rhythm. Now, as he eyes a Madrid Open title defense, his journey carries the weight of doubt and resilience.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to Tennis TV before his opening match at the Madrid Open, the Norwegian admitted the pain he felt in Monte Carlo was unlike anything he had experienced before. “It was hard to feel, hard to know what it was, because it was the first time I’ve felt something like this pain or instant pain in my calf,” said Ruud. He made it clear that the unfamiliar nature of the injury added to his concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, he tried to rationalize it mid-match. “I was kind of slightly worried, but also maybe thinking it was a cramp, like the muscle just cramped up a bit, it was a pretty intense match with some long rallies, so maybe just cramped up a bit, but it turned out it wasn’t just a cramp.”

The realization came quickly as the discomfort refused to ease. Ruud explained how he attempted to push through before deciding it was too risky to continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago TENNIS : Bastide Medical UTS Nimes – 04/04/2026 NIMES, FRANCE : The Ice Man Casper RUUD lors de la conference de presse du Bastide Medical UTS Nimes, 1er evenement du tournoi 2026 de lUltimate Tennis Showdown aux Arenes de Nimes, le 4 avril 2026. NimesFrance PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xValentinaxClaretx

“It didn’t really get any better as I tried on for a couple of games and I decided to stop before it got too bad. Took some exams or some pictures of it and it was just a small little strain in the calf, but it felt like the muscle just kind of, not imploded but went together and I really, really felt it in the calf.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the initial scare, his recovery progressed faster than expected. After taking time away to focus on rehabilitation, Ruud arrived in Madrid feeling physically ready again.

“I had a good rehab, I went a week to Mallorca and focused on a lot of physical stuff and some tennis, and I’m here in Madrid and ready to play, so I’m very happy that I was able to recover fast and be ready already in Madrid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was then asked whether the speed of his recovery surprised him. Ruud admitted that, at one stage, the injury had been severe enough to affect even basic movement.

“Kind of,” answered Ruud. “I mean the days after it was pretty tough to like even walk up the stairs, down the stairs and I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to come here at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That uncertainty made his turnaround even more striking. As the days passed, his condition improved steadily with targeted physical work.

“So, it went a little bit faster than normal when I started to do more exercises and getting the kind of the blood flow and these things to the muscles. You know, muscle injuries are the ones that heal faster, which is a good sign, and I knew that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the injury, Madrid holds deep significance for Ruud. The Caja Magica is more than just another venue on tour for the Norwegian.

Exactly one year ago, he lifted the biggest trophy of his career at the Mutua Madrid Open. That victory confirmed his ability to compete at the highest level on the ATP Tour.

Now, he returns to the Spanish capital with a new challenge. For the first time in his career, he steps into an ATP Masters 1000 event as the defending champion. It is a role that carries both pressure and pride. As one of the most consistent clay-court performers on tour, Ruud understands what is at stake.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, back in Madrid, he not only carries belief from past success but also the backing and respect of the clay-court greats, adding another layer to his pursuit.

Casper Ruud channels Rafael Nadal’s advice for Madrid title defense

Casper Ruud arrives at the Madrid Open facing a stern and demanding challenge as he attempts to defend his Masters 1000 crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The field only makes the task tougher. With names like world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Alexander Zverev in the draw, the competition is relentless.

Despite the pressure, Ruud draws strength from a meaningful exchange with Rafael Nadal. That brief interaction seems to have sharpened his focus ahead of the tournament.

Reflecting on that moment, Ruud shared what Nadal told him. “Rafa has encouraged me to carry on and give my best. You can’t ask any more of a player. Rafa has won so many big titles on clay, I could never compare myself to him,” he added.

Ruud was quick to acknowledge Nadal’s dominance on the surface. “He’s in a league of his own on this surface. If there’s one thing you can learn from him, it’s determination.”

He went deeper into what makes Nadal unique. “He never gave up, and he was able to win many matches without being at his best because he was so well prepared physically and mentally,” he said.

The Norwegian also emphasized how much there is to absorb from Nadal’s career. “There are so many things you can learn from Rafa. This time, we didn’t spend much time together on court.”

Even in that short interaction, the message was clear. “He encouraged me to keep going and told me I have plenty to fight for in the coming weeks,” he added. Preparation has been a key focus for Ruud leading into Madrid. Before arriving, he fine-tuned his training at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar.

Ahead of his first session there, Ruud and Nadal shared a relaxed meeting. They exchanged thoughts on preparing for the clay-court season, reinforcing the strong bond between them.

That connection goes back years. Ruud first arrived at the Academy in 2018 when he was ranked No. 143 in the ATP rankings, and the relationship has grown steadily since then.

However, his current season has not yet delivered a title. With a modest 9–8 win-loss record, the Madrid Open now becomes a crucial opportunity to shift momentum.

Ruud will begin his campaign in the second round against Jaume Munar. Whether he can defend his title and remain competitive in such a stacked field will depend on execution, not sentiment.