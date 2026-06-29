Chair Umpire Breaks Protocol After Denis Shapovalov’s Wall Crash at Wimbledon

When a chair umpire is forced to leave their post and come down to the court, one has to assume the on-court incident is serious, as was the case in the first-round match between Denis Shapovalov and Pablo Carreno Busta. The match seemed to be on a knife-edge, as both players were playing a competitive second-set tiebreak. Shapovalov seemed to be getting back into the match after dropping the first set, but an unfortunate incident involving the umpire brought the contest to a premature end.

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During the second-set tiebreak, Shapovalov slipped on the grass, crashing into the wall at the back of the court. The Canadian immediately held his shoulder and hunched over the court. That is when the chair umpire was forced to come down the court to check on the Canadian and determine whether medical assistance was needed. That was indeed the case: down 7-8 in the tiebreak, Shapovalov had to use a medical timeout for treatment on his shoulder.

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The match started with a long game, where Shapovalov had chances to break the Spaniard’s serve but could not capitalize, and he was broken in the second game. The one break of serve was enough for Carreno-Busta, who took the first set 6-3. The second set stayed on serve, even though Shapovalov had break points again in the eleventh game, with the set going into a tiebreak. The Canadian showed signs of some fight, saving a set point and earning one of his own, but could not convert. Carreno-Busta took the set, and the injury was too much for Shapovalov to mount a five-set comeback, which saw the Canadian withdraw from the match.

Although it did not warrant an intervention from the chair umpire, as tennis guidelines advise them against leaving their chair to check up on players’ physical injury. Moreover, slipping on grass is nothing new, as it is inherently a slippery surface to play on, and players find it difficult to find their footing after playing on hard and clay courts for most of the calendar year. Shapovalov was not the only one who was injured on Day 1 of the championships, as Luca Van Assche had to retire against Marton Fucsovics in the first round with a lower-back injury, along with French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska, who twisted her ankle on the grass on match point, eventually crashing out against Thai qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

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The shoulder injury compounds Shapovalov‘s poor season so far, with the Canadian having a 9-14 win-loss record. It will be tough for the Canadian, who has fond memories of Wimbledon, including a semifinal run in 2022 that included a win over Andy Murray. Coming into Wimbledon, the Canadian had lost four of his last five matches, having opening-round exits at Madrid, Rome, and the French Open during the clay court season, while he had an opening round loss to Marin Cilic at the Libema Open, before crashing out in the second round of the Queen’s Championships.

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However, even though it was all doom and gloom for the Canadian, it was a joy for Pablo Carreno Busta, who secured the victory, his first at Wimbledon in his eighth attempt. He is now slated to face his countryman, Rafael Jodar, in the next round, with both players having met at Roland Garros last month, where Jodar prevailed in a five-set match. With so many injuries on Day 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, fans and organizers will hope players come to terms with the surface and are ready for some high-octane tennis.