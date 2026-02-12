Chair Umpire Saves the Day as Jaume Munar Makes Plea During Rotterdam Clash

Jaume Munar delivered one of his biggest wins of the season in Rotterdam. But while his gritty performance against Russian tennis star Karen Khachanov grabbed headlines, it was a lighthearted mid-match moment that truly stole the show.

The Spaniard battled past world No. 18 Khachanov in a gripping round-of-16 clash at the ATP Rotterdam 2026, winning 7-6(8), 3-6, 6-3 after two hours and 35 minutes. Munar saved a set point in the opener and showed immense composure in the decider to seal his first Rotterdam quarterfinal in style. Yet, in the middle of all that high-quality tennis, fans were left in splits.

During a changeover, the 28-year-old Mallorcan was seen hilariously struggling to open his water bottle. Later on, he even sought help from the chair umpire. As Munar wrestled with the cap, the commentators couldn’t contain their laughter. “What’s going on here? Trying to get the top off the water bottle… (laughs) They spend all day in the gym, these players… Come on!” they joked. Tennis TV quickly shared the clip on social media with the caption, “Even athletes need a little help sometimes 😆” – and tennis fans loved every second of it.

Munar has this unique ability to steal the spotlight time and again. While the viral moment added comic relief, the tennis itself was anything but easy for Munar.

Coming into the match, Khachanov was the clear favorite. The Russian had won four of his last five tennis matches and had just staged a comeback win over De Jong in the opening round after trailing 1-3 in the deciding set. Munar, meanwhile, had struggled historically against Russian opponents, losing eight of his nine main-draw tennis encounters against them. But Rotterdam told a different tennis story.

Munar absorbed Khachanov’s power, held his nerve in the first-set tie-break, and raised his level in the third set to stun the higher-ranked star. It was a statement win on indoor hard courts – a surface where Munar is quietly building a reputation.

Renowned tennis journalist Jose Morgado summed it up perfectly on X, writing, “Jaume Munar is nowadays an indoor hard specialist. Tennis can be fascinating.” With this result, Munar advances to his maiden Rotterdam quarterfinal and will now face the winner between Alexander Bublik and Jan-Lennard Struff. This guy looks on a mission at the moment. It’ll be interesting to see how far he goes here. But before that, let’s take a look at his tennis journey and goal.

Knowing more about the 28-year-old Spanish star, Jaume Munar

Jaume Munar has never been one for bold tennis predictions. While many players openly chase Grand Slam glory, the Spaniard has consistently taken a grounded and realistic approach to his tennis ambitions. Back in 2019, when comparisons with fellow Mallorcans Rafael Nadal and Carlos Ferrero surfaced, Munar was quick to downplay expectations.

“I am very far away from being world No. 1 for the moment,” Munar told Tennis Head. “Rafa and Carlos were big, big players, and it’s so difficult to get to that level. But of course I’m working as hard as I can to get there.”

Fast forward to 2026, and Munar’s tennis journey has seen steady progress. He achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 33 on December 29, 2025, reached No. 98 in doubles, and currently sits at World No. 37. He is also the current No. 3 Spanish singles player – no small feat in a nation rich with tennis talent.

Despite his upward trajectory in tennis, Munar has been refreshingly honest about where he stands when it comes to major titles. His best record at the Grand Slams was reaching the fourth round in the 2025 US Open. He is a big admirer of the 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Munar once even hailed the Serb as a “beast” for reaching newer heights at the age of 38.

But when asked whether he dreams of winning Grand Slam tennis trophies like Novak Djokovic, he didn’t hesitate. “That’s a long way off for me,” he admitted. “I always say that you have to be, or at least that’s how I feel, realistic. As for ranking or results goals, I honestly set very few, if any, goals for myself.” Rather than obsess over specific tennis milestones, Munar focuses on long-term growth and meaningful experiences.

“Now I don’t have such specific goals, but I do have dreams, many of them. Like I mentioned the other day in a social media post, one of them was to experience the Davis Cup, the way I did, and I’ve already achieved that.”

Indeed, Munar played a key role in leading Spain to its first Davis Cup final since 2019, losing only in the final against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli – a moment he clearly cherishes in his tennis career. Turned professional in 2014, Munar has built his tennis career step by step. In a conversation with Radio MARCA Mallorca, he revealed that longevity in tennis is very much part of his vision.

In an era that is mostly dominated by superstars like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic, Jaume Munar wants to remind the tennis world that players like him work as hard or harder than the players at the top.

This year, the Spaniard has already reached two QFs (including Adelaide International). But can he go one step ahead and make it to the SF in Rotterdam? Share your thoughts in the comment box.