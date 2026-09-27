China Open Suffers Star Exodus as Amanda Anisimova & Jessica Pegula Lead Withdrawal Wave

Though the China Open is still days away, a number of headline players have already pulled out. With it being a Masters 1000 event, there was expected to be no lack of star power. But it appears that the players are struggling to keep up with the grueling demands of the Tour and thus, multiple top names have also decided to miss the important tournament.

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The withdrawal list is headlined by defending champion Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula. Anisimova is dealing with a left wrist injury and is expected to stay on the sidelines for some time. This is the same injury that led to her withdrawal from the Singapore Open. As a result, she will drop 1000 points and move out of the top 15 in the rankings for not playing the event.

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“I’m so sad not to be in Beijing this year, but I need to focus on recovering from an injury,” Anisimova said in a statement. “The fans in Beijing always give amazing support, so I can’t wait to be back next year.”

Like Anisimova, Pegula also withdrew from the Singapore Open but didn’t provide a reason for her decision. She hasn’t given a reason for her withdrawal from the China Open either. It is unclear whether the American is injured or is taking a break to recover with the WTA Finals on the horizon.

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Another American to withdraw from the China Open is Madison Keys. She picked up an abdominal injury after the US Open, where she was eliminated in the third round by Qinwen Zheng. Keys is yet to make a competitive appearance since then, and it remains to be seen how long she will have to remain on the sidelines.

There is a second top-10 player who won’t be participating at the China Open. Marta Kostyuk recently sustained a wrist injury after the US Open. The injury worsened at the Guadalajara Open, a tournament where she exited in the quarterfinals. She then withdrew from Ukraine’s fixture in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

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Imago Magda Linette Vs Marta Kostyuk – Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine competes in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, women s singles tennis match against Poland at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland, on April 10, 2026. Gliwice Poland PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMarcinxGolbax originalFilename:golba-magdalin260410_np22D.jpg

Kostyuk’s recovery is taking longer than she would have hoped for, and her withdrawal from the China Open can have its consequences. It will be a major blow to her hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals, which will be played in November at Indian Wells.

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Another notable player to withdraw from the China Open so far is Alexandra Eala. Unlike the other players, the Filipina has decided to withdraw because of a scheduling conflict. She has decided to participate in the Asian Games instead, where she will be one of the main contenders for the gold medal.

While a considerable number of players may have withdrawn from the China Open, there are still a number of top players who are expected to play the event, so the draw definitely won’t be easy.

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Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka are among the players expected to play the China Open

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina is expected to make her return in Beijing after recently winning the US Open title. She will be among the top contenders for the coveted China Open crown and will now have an even better chance of winning the title with so many players pulling out.

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Aryna Sabalenka is also likely to begin her Asian swing with the China Open. She hasn’t played since her defeat to Rybakina in the US Open final. Having also lost her No. 1 position to the Kazakh, a triumph in Beijing could see Sabalenka get back into contention for the top spot.

Iga Swiatek is also likely to be in action at the China Open. She is another player who didn’t participate in the Singapore Open and will be looking to get back into action in Beijing. Having recently won the Masters event in Toronto, the Pole will be aiming to give another strong performance as she begins her Asian swing.

Other top players who are expected to play the China Open include Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Linda Noskova, and Elina Svitolina. The presence of these players will ensure that there isn’t a lack of star power in the event and will also attract big crowds to their matches.