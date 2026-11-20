Despite creating a buzz by practicing while being heavily taped up earlier in the day, Carlos Alcaraz made light work of Flavio Cobolli on the court. It was expected that the Spaniard had picked up a fresh injury during his campaign at the ATP Finals, but he still cruised past the local hero 6-4, 6-1 in his final group-stage match. When asked what kind of injury he had sustained, Alcaraz had an unexpected answer in store for the media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Obviously, I’m not going to say here what I have,” he said during the post-match press conference. “I think you all are already here to speculate. I’ve seen so many things about whether I’ll play or withdraw. I’ll leave it up to you to choose what diagnosis I have after today’s match.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t a surprise that Alcaraz refused to open up about his physical condition. He is set to face Ben Shelton in the semifinals and wouldn’t want him to know his weakness. There has been a media storm around him ever since he arrived at Indian Wells, so it is understandable that he has become frustrated with the countless injury rumors that have been created.

But it is clear that the World No. 3 is not at his physical best, and this could turn out to be an advantage for Shelton. He was seen practicing with a compression sleeve on his right arm, heavy taping on his left leg, and a stabilizer on his right knee ahead of the clash against Cobolli. However, despite the physical struggles, Alcaraz has yet to drop a set at the ATP Finals and has racked up comprehensive victories over all his opponents so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zuma November 18, 2026, Turin, Piedmont, Italy: CARLOS ALCARAZ of Spain reacts during his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the Men s Singles round robin of the Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren Tennis Finals 2026 in Turin, Italy. Carlos Alcaraz won in 2 straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Turin Italy – ZUMAc179 20261118_zep_c179_049 Copyright: xMickaelxChavetx

Alcaraz began the tournament by comfortably defeating Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2. He then got the better of Daniil Medvedev for the second time in less than a month, racking up a 6-2, 6-4 triumph. A similar pattern followed against Cobolli as the 23-year-old hit 29 winners and faced no break points during the match. In addition, he was dominant on Cobolli’s serve, converting four of the nine break-point opportunities he got.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is safe to say that Alcaraz has adapted well to whatever injury he has. Having come to the ATP Finals after lifting titles in Vienna and Paris, the Spaniard has now conjured up a 12-match winning streak. In doing so, he is making amends for missing both the French Open and Wimbledon and is currently on course to win his sixth title of the season. While the World No. 1 spot may be out of his reach, Alcaraz still has a great opportunity to end the year on a high.

But the match against Shelton could turn out to be his biggest test of the tournament. The two have played each other twice this year and have won a match each. Both of those encounters were close affairs and required the players to deliver their best in order to clinch the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton have already played two grueling matches this season

Their first encounter came in the quarterfinals of the US Open. Although it was his first tournament in four months, Alcaraz had performed brilliantly up to that stage. He pushed Shelton to the absolute limit as they played one of the season’s best matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The match went into the deciding fifth set, where there was nothing to separate the two. It was eventually decided in a tiebreak, where Shelton came out on top and recorded a 6-7, 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 victory. This was the American’s first-ever win over Alcaraz on the Tour, and it couldn’t have been more difficult to clinch.

But Alcaraz eventually got his revenge in the final of the Paris Masters. Though Shelton tried his level best, the Spaniard had the edge and managed to finish the match in straight sets. He triumphed 7-6, 7-5 to win his fifth title of the season and his maiden title at the Paris Masters. He currently has a 4-1 lead over Shelton in the H2H record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike Alcaraz, Shelton’s campaign at the ATP Finals has been a mixed bag so far. His opening match against Arthur Fils was decided in three sets, where he triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. He then suffered a 6-2, 7-6 defeat to Alexander Zverev before booking his place in the semifinals with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-5 win against Rafael Jodar.

Comparing their current form, Alcaraz appears to have the clear edge over Shelton. With a place in the final being on the line, it remains to be seen whether the World No. 4 will be able to defy the odds in his upcoming semifinal clash.