Chris Eubanks Rolls His Eyes at Coco Vandeweghe as On-Air Exchange Turns Tense at Indian Wells

Modern tennis continues to push the limits of power, with servers like Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Ben Shelton redefining pace on the tour. Yet the conversation turned fiery when former pros Chris Eubanks and CoCo Vandeweghe, now analysts at the BNP Paribas Open, clashed over serving speeds. Their spirited exchange quickly stirred drama across the commentary desk at Indian Wells.

The exchange happened during a studio discussion segment at the BNP Paribas Open. CoCo Vandeweghe joked about her own serving power during the segment. The panel compared serve speeds between the analysts.

During the discussion, Vandeweghe teased her colleague with a playful remark. She asked him, “Chris, what do you have to say for yourself?” Eubanks replied with a slightly serious tone. He said, “Is this going to be a thing now? Like we’re just going to keep every week being like, ‘Can you break 103?’”

Vandeweghe continued the playful mood of the conversation. She replied, “We can go back out today before the big T and try to… I’ll keep rising.” Chris Eubanks had recorded a maximum serve speed of 103 miles per hour. Vandeweghe, however, said she had once served about 10 miles per hour faster.

However, Eubanks soon responded more seriously. He explained that as an analyst and commentator, he prefers focusing on the players rather than talking about himself.

He said, “Here’s the thing about me and you, CoCo. I don’t like to just bask in my own career and accomplishments. I like to focus on the players. I like to talk about everyone else.”

Eubanks continued explaining his perspective. He added, “I don’t want to talk about myself and what I did and what my serve was. I understand we’re a little different. I get that, but let’s just try and focus on the players.”

He also stressed that the main spotlight should stay on professional athletes. He said, “These are world-class athletes. That’s what the focus should be. I don’t want you and I, sitting up here in our little fancy clothes out there trying to test our serve speeds.”

After hearing his response, Vandeweghe tried to keep the exchange friendly. She said the segment was meant to be fun and referred to their past rivalry. She replied, “Well, the difference between you and me is that I keep recreating a new career.”

The moment ended with a subtle reaction from Eubanks. He rolled his eyes while Vandeweghe continued speaking, which some viewers interpreted as frustration during the broadcast.

And this was not the first time Vandeweghe has been involved in tense on-air moments. In the past, her outspoken style has often led to uncomfortable debates during tennis discussions.

Coco Vandeweghe fooled by a fake Daniil Medvedev comment live on air

Last year, Daniil Medvedev suffered an early exit at the French Open. He lost in the first round to Britain’s Cameron Norrie. Soon after the defeat, a parody account on X named Tennis Centel posted a fake quote about Medvedev. The post quickly spread across social media.

The fake quote read, “Honestly, man…I might skip the clay season next year. F**k clay.” Many fans initially believed the comment was real.

At the time, Coco Vandeweghe was working as an analyst for TNT Sports during the Roland Garros broadcast. During a live segment, she repeated the quote without realizing it was fake.

While discussing Medvedev’s struggles on clay, she referenced the comment on air. She said, “Even said in that press conference, ‘Maybe next year I’ll just skip the claycourt season.’ So, he’s chalking up this claycourt swing as just maybe a trial and error.”

The remark quickly created debate among tennis fans. Many viewers pointed out that the quote came from a parody account and was never actually said by Medvedev.

This was not the first time Vandeweghe had been involved in controversy. Even during her playing career, several incidents drew attention. One notable example happened at the Australian Open in 2018. At that time, Vandeweghe arrived at the tournament with a career-high ranking of world No. 9.

However, her campaign ended early after a first-round loss to Hungary’s Timea Babos. Babos won the match 7-6 (7-4), 6-2. During the match, a strange moment unfolded involving a banana at the changeover. Vandeweghe became frustrated because she said the banana had not been brought on time.

The delay led to a tense argument with chair umpire Fergus Murphy. She complained about the situation during the match. “I’m waiting for the bananas,” she railed at chair umpire Fergus Murphy.

She continued to argue her point strongly. “Why should I feel uncomfortable because the court is ill-prepared?” Murphy did not change his decision. He gave her a code violation for time-wasting during the match.

The moment became one of the most talked-about incidents of that tournament. It added to the reputation of Vandeweghe’s fiery personality on court.

Now, another tense moment has surfaced during her studio exchange with Chris Eubanks. The debate has once again sparked discussion among tennis fans.