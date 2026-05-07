Chris Evert and Danielle Collins Pay Tribute As Former WTA Pro Steps Down From USTA Role After Nearly Two Decades

Eighteen years is a long time to commit to anything. For Kathy Rinaldi, it was 18 years as the face of American women’s tennis, someone who could always be relied on: at the juniors, at the majors, at the Olympics, and in between. On Wednesday, the former WTA Pro announced that she was stepping down from her position as USTA Head of Women’s Tennis after nearly two decades, and tributes poured in from senior players, including Chris Evert and Danielle Collins.

The announcement from Rinaldi came through an Instagram post titled “A Heartfelt Message as I Close this Chapter,” and carried the same quiet dignity that had defined her work across nearly two decades. “After 18 years with the USTA, I am filled with gratitude, and I have decided to step down from my current position as Head of Women’s Tennis,” she wrote. “It has been a calling, an honor, and an opportunity to serve the sport and the people who make it what it is, the greatest sport in the world.”

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The outpouring that followed said everything about the mark she left. The 18-time Grand Slam champion, Chris Evert, commented on her Instagram post: “Kathy, you truly went above and beyond your job in mentoring, coaching, and supporting female American players. You were not only there for the younger generation, but also for us, the older generation. For many, you were the most valued and beloved leader the USTA has ever had. They were very lucky to have you. We all love and appreciate you.”

Former world No. 7 Danielle Collins was equally emotional. “I have always talked about how your leadership has influenced so much of the positivity and camaraderie around the culture of American tennis today. You’ve touched the lives of so many of us, on and off the court. From being there at girls’ 14 and under state and national events, to supporting us at Grand Slams, and coaching us at Billie Jean King Cup finals and the Olympics. Doesn’t get more special,” she wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Rinaldi (@captain_kathy) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In 2008, Rinaldi joined the USTA’s Player Development programme and became a regular fixture at majors and tour events, helping players and providing advice as needed. She had the weight of a great playing career with her. The Florida native was a former world No.7 and made the Wimbledon semifinals in 1985, and in 1981 became the youngest player to win a match at SW19 (14 years and 91 days), a feat she held for almost 10 years. She was an expert at leading others through this journey, as she had experienced it herself.

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Rinaldi also took on the Billie Jean King Cup captaincy in December 2016 and, in her first season, led the United States to victory, marking the first time a US captain won the cup in their debut season since 1986. The 59-year-old guided the team to the final in 2018 and the semifinals in 2021, finishing her coaching record as 11-5 in ties over her years in charge. She stepped down from the captaincy in the BJK Cup Finals in 2023, where she would now concentrate on her position as Head of Women’s Tennis. She also coached the USA Women’s team at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Guiding American Women’s Tennis through its most important transition

What happened after Serena Williams retired in September 2022 may be the most overlooked aspect of Kathy Rinaldi’s legacy. She was the leader in a transitional phase that was supposed to be a blow to American women’s tennis, but instead was an exciting new chapter.

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Getty EVERETT, WASHINGTON – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Alison Riske, Kathy Rinaldi, Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and Coco Gauff of the USA pose for a photo while celebrating their win against Team Latvia to advance in the 2020 Fed Cup qualifier at Angel of the Winds Arena on February 08, 2020, in Everett, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The players she raised over those years tell the tale. Coco Gauff went from a teenager to a Grand Slam champion, while Madison Keys won the 2025 Australian Open. Jessica Pegula proved to be a regular top-five performer. Amanda Anisimova has come back from her break to beat Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon. Hailey Baptiste, who was ranked No. 88 last year, is now in the top 25 in 2026. Evert and Collins’ tributes were not accidental. Over 18 years, it was meticulously and patiently constructed by one who did not need to be in the spotlight to do her best work.

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“I leave with deep appreciation for the trust placed in me. The lessons I’ve carried with me, and the relationships I will always value and treasure. Every day I came to work with a sense of purpose, knowing that what we built together mattered far beyond the job description,” Rinaldi concluded. The tributes only made her retirement even more sweeter.