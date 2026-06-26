Chris Evert Confirms Heartbreaking Cancer News as Wimbledon Gig Takes a Backseat

After Jeanne passed away, Chris Evert’s sister’s oncologist referred her for genetic testing. The 18-time Grand Slam champion knew that her sister’s blood had been stored in a lab in case new genetic variants were identified. What she never expected, however, was that the BRCA1 variant her sister carried would one day be reclassified as “clearly pathogenic.” And soon enough, Evert learned that she had tested positive for the same variant. Now, five years later, she has revealed that the cancer has returned.

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“This past weekend, after undergoing CT and PET scans, I learned that my ovarian cancer has returned,” she revealed via an Instagram post. “I have already undergone surgery as the first step in my treatment and recovery, and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks.”

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Notably, Evert was among the analysts for Roland Garros last month and was also scheduled to cover Wimbledon for ESPN later this month. However, it has now been confirmed that she won’t be at SW19 and will instead focus on her treatment.

“Because of this, I will not be attending Wimbledon this year, and I will step back from my professional commitments over the next few months to focus on my health. Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle,” she added.

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Having defeated countless tough opponents on the court, Evert’s longest and most tiring battle came long after she had moved away from tennis. Evert was first diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer in 2021, just a year after her sister Jeanne passed away from the same disease. After surgery and six rounds of chemotherapy, Evert was declared cancer-free in early 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Evert (@chrissieevert) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

However, the cancer returned later in December of the same year. Doctors had discovered cancer cells in the same pelvic region, leading Evert to undergo surgery and chemotherapy once again. The cancer took another year to heal, and the American reached remission by early 2025.

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Though cancer doesn’t seem to truly go away from Evert’s life, the 71-year-old remains as determined as ever to defeat it once and for all. She has been candid about her cancer journey over the years and has shared key details about her condition. Since her first diagnosis, she has raised awareness about ovarian cancer, highlighting the importance of genetic testing, early detection, and self-advocacy.

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Evert has made appearances in public campaigns, interviews, and social media posts as well, highlighting the need for body awareness and genetic counselling. She has further spread awareness about genetic mutations like BRCA1 that can save the lives of cancer patients.

Additionally, she helped launch a tennis bracelet collection supporting cancer prevention. Those efforts earned her the 2022 Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award from the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

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Evert has received widespread support ever since she revealed that her ovarian cancer had returned. Among those rooting for her is her good friend and 18-time Grand Slam champion, Martina Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova shares a heartwarming message for Chris Evert

“My friend Chrissie is a champion of champions, and as such she will slay this monster again,” Navratilova wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post. “We are all pulling for you and know you will come out on the other side cancer-free again. Lots of love.”

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Even Billie Jean King extended her support, writing:

“You are a champion and a fighter, and you will beat this. Sending love and prayers from both of us for a strong recovery.”

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Imago Credits: Instagram/ Chris Evert

Navratilova understands Evert’s condition well, as she herself has had to battle cancer on a couple of occasions. She had first encountered breast cancer in 2010 and had undergone a lumpectomy. However, the cancer would return years later in 2023, and she would also be diagnosed with throat cancer this time around.

Navratilova and Evert became very close friends while battling a common enemy. Both were declared cancer-free in early 2023 before Evert’s cancer returned later that year. Their friendship and battles with cancer will take center stage in their Netflix documentary titled Chris & Martina: The Final Set, which will be released globally on June 26.

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The documentary will become even more emotional for fans after knowing that Evert will have to battle cancer for the third time in just five years.