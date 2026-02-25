Chris Evert Drops Honest Response After Andy Roddick Signs Multi-Year Deal With ESPN

Bildnummer: 11384318 Datum: 05.09.2012 Copyright: imago/Icon SMI September 05, 2012: A tearful Andy Roddick bids fans, making this Andy s last match at the US Open tennis tournament at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY. Roddick announced his retirement earlier this week. TENNIS: SEPT 05 US Open PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon250120905504; Tennis US Open New York Flushing Meadows Abschied Karriereende Emotionen x1x xsk 2012 quer Aufmacher premiumd Image number 11384318 date 05 09 2012 Copyright imago Icon Smi September 05 2012 A tearful Andy Roddick supporters Making This Andy s Load Match AT The U.S. Open Tennis Tournament AT The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing NY Roddick Announced His Retirement Earlier This Week Tennis Sept 05 U.S. Open PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Tennis U.S. Open New York Flushing Meadows Farewell Careers end Emotions x1x xsk 2012 horizontal Highlight premiumd

Bildnummer: 11384318 Datum: 05.09.2012 Copyright: imago/Icon SMI September 05, 2012: A tearful Andy Roddick bids fans, making this Andy s last match at the US Open tennis tournament at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY. Roddick announced his retirement earlier this week. TENNIS: SEPT 05 US Open PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon250120905504; Tennis US Open New York Flushing Meadows Abschied Karriereende Emotionen x1x xsk 2012 quer Aufmacher premiumd Image number 11384318 date 05 09 2012 Copyright imago Icon Smi September 05 2012 A tearful Andy Roddick supporters Making This Andy s Load Match AT The U.S. Open Tennis Tournament AT The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing NY Roddick Announced His Retirement Earlier This Week Tennis Sept 05 U.S. Open PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Tennis U.S. Open New York Flushing Meadows Farewell Careers end Emotions x1x xsk 2012 horizontal Highlight premiumd

Essentials Inside The Story Andy Roddick's sharp voice off the court has earned him a multiyear deal with ESPN

Chris Evert didn't hesitate to publicly welcome Roddick

Roddick's mix of credibility, clarity, and personality will change how fans experience tennis coverage

If you’ve watched how confidently Andy Roddick speaks on camera, whether defending his takes or breaking down matches on his Served Podcast, it almost felt inevitable. With 190K YouTube subscribers and sharp analysis, it felt inevitable that a major network would come calling. Now, after the 43-year-old signed a multiyear deal with ESPN, fellow Hall of Famer Chris Evert, 71, has shared her honest reaction.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Chris Evert, who became the first player to win 1,000 singles matches and finished her career with 1,309 victories, second only to Martina Navratilova, took to X to welcome him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Really looking forward to having @andyroddick join our @espn team! Much respect for his opinions and analysis…👍” she wrote just hours after the news broke.

For anyone who missed it, ESPN officially signed Roddick – the 2003 US Open champion, former world No. 1, and International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee – to a multiyear deal beginning in 2026. He’ll contribute to match and studio coverage at Wimbledon Championships and the US Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, “We’re thrilled to welcome Andy to the team,” said Linda Schulz, ESPN’s vice president of production, in a prepared statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

She noted that ESPN has long been known for its in-depth tennis coverage and said the network has continued to strengthen its lineup with recent additions. According to her, Andy Roddick, who will begin just before the start of the Wimbledon Championships on June 29, 2026, brings a unique energy and perspective that will elevate both studio segments and match commentary.

And of course, Roddick’s résumé speaks for itself. Andy Roddick finished inside the ATP’s year-end Top 10 for nine straight seasons from 2002 to 2010. He also played a key role in leading the United States to the 2007 Davis Cup title. In 2017, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, further cementing his legacy in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Roddick has also shown he’s comfortable in front of the camera. He’s made appearances on shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Weakest Link, and Celebrity Family Feud, giving fans a glimpse of his personality beyond the tennis court.

For Roddick, though, this new role comes back to something simple.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Simply, I’m always just a massive fan of tennis,” he said in a statement, before adding that, “I’m very excited to join the ESPN tennis team and look forward to covering the two biggest tournaments in the world.”

So now, in the next 4 months, he’ll be part of the network’s extensive coverage of the grass-court major and the year’s final Grand Slam in New York, the US Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Andy Roddick truly brings to ESPN’s Grand Slam coverage

One of the first things you notice about Andy Roddick is how smoothly he speaks. As the last American man to win a Grand Slam and the host of the successful Served podcast alongside Jon Wertheim, he’s already proven he can break the game down in a way fans understand.

He’s previously worked as an analyst for Tennis Channel and Fox Sports, and even spent time with FS1 in its early days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond his broadcasting experience, Andy Roddick’s résumé as a player gives him instant credibility. He won 32 ATP singles titles, including five Masters 1000 trophies and a Grand Slam, and was known as one of the most consistent players of his era, and one of the greatest servers the sport has ever seen.

Thanks to his relationships and reputation, he’s also been able to draw some of the game’s biggest names to his platform, including in-depth conversations with Rafael Nadal shortly after his retirement and with Andre Agassi.

What truly separates Andy Roddick is his deep understanding of the game. He studies tennis closely and breaks down strategy in a way that makes sense to both dedicated fans and casual viewers at home. His mix of insight, clarity, and personality is expected to strengthen ESPN’s coverage, which should be an ideal fit for the broadcasting role.