Chris Evert‘s life has been severely affected by cancer in the last few years. First diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, the disease came back again two years later, in 2023. While it felt like her battle with ovarian cancer was finally over after she recovered for the second time, it came back for the third time earlier in June. This led to her stepping away from her broadcasting commitments at Wimbledon as she had to undergo chemotherapy. Her good friend, Billie Jean King, has highlighted just how much Evert has suffered because of the cancer.

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“She’s been through hell and back with this cancer, and of course her sister, Jeanie, died, and I think basically her death helped Chris survive, because the doctor called Chris quite a while ago, obviously, and said, ‘You better get tested for the BRCA gene,'” she told People in an interview. “And she does have it. A lot of the family members have it, so it’s really a rough go, and I just hope she’s OK. I know she loves her grandkids and all that, so it’s a hard one. Because she lost Jeanie. I mean, it’s been tough.”

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Notably, Evert’s first diagnosis came just a year after her sister Jeanne tragically passed away from the same disease in 2020. This made the situation even more alarming and resulted in Evert undergoing a double mastectomy in 2022. But the cancer came back just a year later and has now returned for the third time.

Evert had previously revealed that she had already undergone surgery as the first step of her treatment. She will be undergoing chemotherapy once again and unfortunately won’t be able to attend tournaments for some time. But it seems that Evert’s treatment is going smoothly, as her good friend, Martina Navratilova, informed King about the same at the WTA Finals earlier this month.

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“I saw Martina at the WTA Finals, and I said, ‘You seen Chris lately?’ because she lives in Florida, so she’s closer, and she says, ‘Yeah, and she’s doing great,'” she further said.

Imago US Open Feature, Tennis Legende Chris Evert,unscharf im Vordergrund der Pokal,Trophäe, Damen Einzel, Ladies Singles, Endspiel, Final, US Open Championships 2025, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA .. *** US Open Feature, Tennis legend Chris Evert, blurred in the foreground the trophy, Ladies Singles, Final, Final, US Open Championships 2025, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

Like Evert, Navratilova also had to battle cancer multiple times. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and underwent a lumpectomy. While she did make a recovery at the time, the cancer returned in 2023, and the situation became worse than before.

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This was because Navratilova was dealing with throat cancer as well at the same time. While she was eventually declared cancer-free in June of 2023, Evert wasn’t as lucky. Unfortunately, they aren’t the only American tennis legends who have suffered from cancer. It was recently found that one of the country’s most successful ATP players is also suffering from the same disease.

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Jimmy Connors recently revealed details about his cancer battle

Connors recently revealed that he has skin cancer on his ear. This news came as a surprise to many, as the former World No. 1 was seen at the US Open just a few months ago and was looking perfectly healthy. Connors has been receiving treatment for over six weeks now and has undergone multiple surgeries.

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According to him, he was diagnosed with the disease because he didn’t use sunscreen while playing matches, even in extremely hot temperatures. On top of this, Connors also used to wear baseball caps at times during matches, which further affected his ear’s condition in the long run.

“Can you see? The recovery. It’s in progress. It’s been six weeks. I had a cancer on my ear,” he said in an episode of the “Advantage Connors” podcast, which he hosts with his son, Brett. “Use your sunscreen. Do yourself a favor, and don’t go through this. It’s been six weeks, and they are rebuilding my ear. I’ll show you the finished product when it comes down to it.”

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This isn’t the first time cancer has touched the Connors family. Jimmy’s father, known as Big Jim, passed away because of the disease in January 1977. Fortunately, Connors is being looked after by his medical team and is recovering steadily. He had one more surgery lined up at the time the episode was released, and his ear reconstruction is likely to be completed soon.