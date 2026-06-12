Chris Evert Reveals One Reason Why She Broke Her Legendary Partnership With Martina Navratilova

The rivalry between Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova is one of the finest that tennis has ever seen. The two played a total of 80 matches against each other, including 14 Grand Slam finals. Their rivalry defined an era in women’s tennis and helped the sport reach new heights. But little do people know that the two briefly formed a doubles pair as well (between 1975 and 76) and even won two majors. However, despite the success, Evert suddenly walked away from the partnership in 1976.

Turns out that this was the time that the rivalry between the two had started becoming fierce, and Evert didn’t want Navratilova to be too close to her.

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“We were playing doubles together and then Martina started beating me,” Evert said in an interview on CNN. “And I went to her and said, ‘Martina, I don’t think I can play doubles with you anymore.’ In my mind, I felt like we were getting a little too close. She was knowing my game a little bit too much from the practicing in doubles and my No. 1 goal was to be No. 1 in singles. That didn’t mean I wasn’t gonna be your friend. I just thought that I should break up the doubles.”

Notably, the two had initially agreed to play doubles at the 1976 US Open, but Evert had unexpectedly backed out because she wanted to focus more on singles. This move benefited her as she went on to win the singles title at the Grand Slam while Navratilova suffered a shock first-round exit.

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“And I got that. Some people can’t be friends with a really good opposition. She dumped me for doubles in 1976. We won Wimbledon in 76, we won here in 75 and we won in 76. I think I lost to Chris in the semis that year on grass and then we go to US Open. We were supposed to play doubles together and that’s when Chris said, ‘I need to concentrate on singles,'” Navratilova further added.

This is a developing story…