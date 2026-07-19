Clara Tauson’s Gesture Toward Cameraman After Loss Against Barbara Krejcikova Turns Heads

Clara Tauson was understandably frustrated after her three-set loss against Barbora Krejcikova, as the top-seeded Dane was knocked out of the semifinal of the Athens Open. However, after the last point was played, giving the victory to Krejcikova, Tauson’s frustration boiled over, and she made a negative gesture towards the on-court cameraman.

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After the match, both players came to the net for the customary handshake, and the cameraman attempted to get a close-up of Tauson to capture her emotions after the loss. However, the Danish player snapped, gesturing with her hand for the cameraman to “move away” after the loss. It was natural for Tauson to be frustrated as she had a poor on-court performance, not getting her serve on at all in the match.

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It started from the first set itself, where Tauson was broken two times by her opponent, with the Dane losing the first set 1-6. Even in the second set, Krejcikova was able to go up a break on two occasions, but this time around, Tauson got the breaks back and broke for a third time in the second set to win it 6-4. The serve problems did not go away for the top seed even in the third set, as she once again was broken twice to go 1-4 down. She got one of the breaks back, but keeping in with the pattern of the match, the contest ended with Krejcikova getting yet another break on the Tauson serve, which meant the Danish player was broken seven times in the match.

There have been recent cases in which players have felt that on-court cameras are invading their personal space, often infuriating them. At the French Open, Novak Djokovic had a verbal confrontation with a cameraman, claiming the camera was too close during one of the changeovers in his match against Joao Fonseca. Earlier this year, Coco Gauff spoke about cameras after she was filmed smashing her racket following her loss at the Australian Open.

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As far as the Athens Open is concerned, the final will be contested between Krejcikova and home favorite Maria Sakkari, who will be playing a Tour-level final after two years.

Barbora Krejcikova Will Face Maria Sakkari in the Final of the Athens Open

The final of the Athens Open will be a battle between the third and fourth seeds of the competition, as Krejcikova and Sakkari go head-to-head. Krejcikova has been in fine form in the past week, reaching the semifinals without dropping a set against the likes of Viktoriya Tomova, Carole Monnet, and former Top-10 player Zheng Qinwen. This will be the Czech player’s second final of the season, after reaching the Libema Open final but withdrawing before her match against Robin Montgomery.

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On the other hand, Sakkari has been playing some inspired tennis this week with the home crowd behind her as the fourth seed has yet to drop a set in the tournament. She has reached the final with straight-set wins over the likes of Polina Kudermetova, Harriet Dart, Alycia Parks, and Alina Korneeva. However, this is the Greek player’s first final since Indian Wells in 2024, and there is a potential chance that the home favorite will be feeling some nerves.

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Krejcikova has a 3-0 lead in the head-to-head against Sakkari, with the pair’s last match being a three-set classic at the 2021 French Open semifinal. However, the home audience will do their best to take Sakkari across the finish line, with Sunday a busy day for Greek fans, as they will also have Stefanos Tsitsipas to cheer for, who will be in action in the Gstaad Open final.