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“So Pathetic”- Grigor Dimitrov Blamed for Loss Against Arthur Fery at Wimbledon

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 6, 2026 | 3:57 PM EDT

HomeTennis

“So Pathetic”- Grigor Dimitrov Blamed for Loss Against Arthur Fery at Wimbledon

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 6, 2026 | 3:57 PM EDT

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Another chapter has been added to Arthur Fery‘s magical run at the Wimbledon Championships. He continues to move forward as Britain’s only hope from the men’s singles draw and has now recorded an incredible 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory over Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. But as good as Fery’s performance was, his opponent just wasn’t good enough on the day and was criticized by fans for his display.

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This result means that Dimitrov’s Round of 16 curse continues at the SW19. He has now lost four consecutive matches at the same stage and hasn’t made it past since 2023. The Bulgarian gained a crucial lead in the match by winning the third set, but unexpectedly lost his rhythm in the final two sets, resulting in a disappointing defeat.

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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