“So Pathetic”- Grigor Dimitrov Blamed for Loss Against Arthur Fery at Wimbledon

Another chapter has been added to Arthur Fery‘s magical run at the Wimbledon Championships. He continues to move forward as Britain’s only hope from the men’s singles draw and has now recorded an incredible 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory over Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. But as good as Fery’s performance was, his opponent just wasn’t good enough on the day and was criticized by fans for his display.

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This result means that Dimitrov’s Round of 16 curse continues at the SW19. He has now lost four consecutive matches at the same stage and hasn’t made it past since 2023. The Bulgarian gained a crucial lead in the match by winning the third set, but unexpectedly lost his rhythm in the final two sets, resulting in a disappointing defeat.

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