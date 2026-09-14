“Close to Impossible” — Ben Shelton Reveals What Trinity Rodman’s Last Minute Arrival at US Open Meant

Ben Shelton’s first Grand Slam final ended in heartbreak, but Trinity Rodman nearly stole the emotional spotlight. While Shelton was fighting for the biggest title of his career in New York, his girlfriend was more than 200 miles away handling her own business with the Washington Spirit. After the Spirit were thrashed 3-0 by Boston Legacy FC, Rodman could have called it a night. Instead, she rushed north and somehow made it to Arthur Ashe Stadium before Shelton’s final moments against Alexander Zverev were over. The trophy slipped away, but Rodman made sure Shelton did not have to face the disappointment without her.

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Addressing what it meant to see Rodman make the effort, Shelton said, “Yeah, I mean, it means everything. I knew she was coming. I knew it was going to be pretty close to impossible to get here, but even just making the effort and trying is insane. I guess she kind of showed up as I was losing, which for her probably sucked. But yeah, we’ve made a lot of sacrifices for each other. We’ve traveled the world to try to support each other when we can. It means a lot.”

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Shelton also admitted that he feels “super grateful” to have all these people around him.

Rodman had already been a regular presence in Shelton’s box during his run to the final. She watched him beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a quarterfinal that ended at 3:33 a.m., the latest finish in US Open history. But on Sunday, she had her own match to play first.

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After finishing with the Washington Spirit, Rodman traveled to New York and reached Arthur Ashe Stadium late in Shelton’s final. She arrived wearing a shirt with Shelton’s face on it and was later seen wiping away tears during the trophy ceremony.

Both athletes have spoken about how their careers help them understand each other.

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“I think it’s understanding each other and just the mental aspect of it,” Rodman previously told 7News DC. “I think it’s extremely mentally and obviously physically [demanding], but the mental, I think, is harder to control.”

Shelton has said he learns from Rodman as well.

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“I’m just learning from her,” Shelton said on the Atlanta Hawks’ podcast. “She’s the big-time star, the mainstream U.S. star, and I’m kind of just low-key, doing what she needs. It’s been great supporting each other.”

Rodman has traveled to watch Shelton before, including during the 2025 US Open. Shelton has also attended Spirit games and once interviewed her after a match.

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“You gotta make sacrifices sometimes,” Shelton told Us Weekly in 2025. “It’s just the life that we live.”

Sunday was another one. Rodman made the trip, but arrived just in time to watch Shelton’s first Grand Slam title slip away.

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Alexander Zverev lauds Ben Shelton’s girlfriend for making efforts to show up for the final

Zverev made sure Rodman got a mention after the match too.

The German beat Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 to win the US Open, ending the American’s bid for his first Grand Slam title.

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Shelton struggled early and double-faulted on break point in the opening game. Zverev took advantage, controlled the match with his serve and repeatedly targeted Shelton’s backhand.

Shelton responded in the third set, but Zverev regained control in the fourth and closed out the match.

Zverev did not immediately realize he had won. After Shelton sent the final return long, he moved behind the baseline as if another point was coming. His team had to signal that the match was over.

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During the trophy ceremony, Zverev acknowledged the crowd’s support for Shelton.

“I know today 99.9% of the people wanted Ben to win, so I’m very sorry first of all,” he said. “But second, it was an incredible atmosphere to play in.”

He then turned to Rodman.

“Trinity, I thought you had a game today,” Zverev said.

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“Well done to you as well. You’re the lucky charm. So I’m happy…” Rodman shook her head, leading Zverev to add, “Not today, but usually.”

Rodman had rushed from Washington, D.C. after playing for the Spirit just to reach Shelton’s final. She arrived late, but Zverev still noticed the effort.

Shelton left without the trophy, while Rodman watched from his box as his first Grand Slam final ended in defeat.