Coco Gauff Addresses Backlash After Slamming American Fans at United Cup

With ranking points at stake, the United Cup is serious business for the sport’s biggest names, yet it also celebrates tennis’ global reach. National flags flood the stands, but Coco Gauff wants to see more American colors. Yet, after drawing backlash, the US star clarified her comments, explaining her call was not criticism but a plea for stronger support of American players competing overseas.

Ahead of her match against Spain’s Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro, Coco Gauff took to X to clear the air. She explained that her comments were aimed at fans already living in tournament cities.

“I’m going to clarify because people are dragging this out of context,” Gauff wrote. “I’m not expecting people to travel to tournaments to watch us play.” She said her point was often misunderstood and taken further than intended.

Gauff explained that Americans are present at many tournaments, both at home and overseas. “But there are many tournaments that we have in America and abroad where Americans are already attending, regardless of who is playing (excluding U.S. Open) where people come and don’t really cheer for their countryman player,” she said.

She compared that atmosphere to the support shown by smaller nations. “Whereas those from smaller countries come with their colors and flags and it is clear on who they are supporting,” Gauff added, pointing to the visible passion of team events.

Later, she expanded on her comments and emphasized personal context. “I was just speaking from my perspective,” she wrote. “Trust me I understand the financial aspect of things and know tennis is not accessible for everyone.”

She reiterated that her remarks were limited to fans already attending matches. “It was more of a comment for those who are already attending and how I wish they were as passionate as those from other countries, more specifically, team events,” she explained.

Gauff also underlined that support is never an obligation. “People don’t owe me anything. I was just honestly answering a question I was asked, and it was simply an observation I noticed about other countries vs. mine, that is all.” She closed by saying, “Nevertheless, I am grateful for any support, no matter how big or small it is.”

The clarification followed earlier comments made during a United Cup news conference. At that time, Gauff spoke bluntly about US fan support overseas. “I feel like we’re definitely, in the tennis department, the worst,” she said, triggering strong reactions online.

She added further context in that same setting. “I’ve always said I wish our country in other places would show up throughout the world, as we see maybe smaller countries support.” Gauff also acknowledged broader reasons behind the issue. “But I also think it’s just because of our country is good at so many sports, so it’s just hard.”

The United States is playing its round-robin matches in Perth and will move to Sydney if it advances. Some US fans criticized Gauff, citing high travel costs to Australia. However, cost concerns also apply to local fans.

General admission for United Cup quarterfinals ranges from $15 to $30 in Perth, and just over $30 in Sydney.

And as Gauff shared her side of the story, she also endured a tough loss at the United Cup, a result that confirmed she will lose the American No. 1 ranking.

Amanda Anisimova becomes the American number one after Gauff’s United Cup loss

Coco Gauff impressively started her 2026 season at the United Cup. She dominated her opening singles match against Solana Sierra. Gauff dropped just two games in a commanding performance that set a positive tone.

The 21-year-old also delivered in doubles action. She won two matches against Argentina overall. Gauff partnered with Christian Harrison in mixed doubles and secured another comfortable victory. It was a strong start that highlighted her versatility and competitiveness.

However, momentum shifted in her next singles outing. Gauff faced Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and struggled with her serve. The American committed 14 double faults during the match. She eventually lost 6-1, 6(3)-7, 6-0 in a difficult encounter.

The defeat was a major disappointment for Gauff. Still, her status as the top-ranked American was already set to change regardless of the result. Ranking circumstances meant the outcome had been decided before she stepped on court.

The timing of the 2026 event worked against her. The United Cup is being held a week later than it was last year. As a result, the ranking points Gauff earned from winning the title in 2025 had already dropped off.

Because of that shift, Amanda Anisimova has overtaken Gauff as the American number one. Anisimova enjoyed a remarkable 2025 season. She reached the finals at both Wimbledon and the US Open. Those results pushed her to a career-high ranking of world number three.

This marks the first time since April last year that Gauff is no longer the top-ranked American. She was previously overtaken by Jessica Pegula during that period. Even so, the gap is extremely small. Gauff trails Anisimova by just 14 ranking points.

Gauff still has a path back to the top. If the United States wins the United Cup again, she could earn up to 325 points by winning her remaining singles matches. However, her fate is not fully in her control.

Anisimova is competing at the Brisbane International. If she reaches the final there, Gauff cannot reclaim the American number one ranking this week.

And as the tournament moves forward, can the American rediscover her rhythm and hit top form at the United Cup?