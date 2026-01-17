Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek’s “Animosity” Draws Attention From Ex-Pros Before Australian Open

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff renewed their rivalry at the United Cup, where the American claimed the latest bragging rights with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory in Sydney. Not only has Gauff beaten Swiatek four straight times now, but she has also done it in straight sets every single time – the first player ever to achieve that against the Pole. Do you know that Swiatek once dominated their H2H against Gauff, 11-1, but over the last year and a half, that gap has closed to 11-5? The formation of a new rivalry, perhaps!

After losing the United Cup match to the American, Swiatek admitted, “For sure, I feel like Coco has improved stuff. It’s quite visible. The matches we played a couple of years back, where most of them were kind of one-sided.” According to some former pros, there have been many memorable rivalries in women’s tennis, but none may be evolving as quickly or as dramatically as Gauff vs Swiatek. On a recent episode of the Nothing Major podcast, Sam Querrey said, “There’s a little rivalry going on between Coco and Iga. I love it.”

Hearing this, Steve Johnson questioned whether this matchup was truly a rivalry. Jack Sock didn’t hesitate. “She (Coco Gauff) has won four in a row against her.” Querrey then doubled down, drawing attention to the simmering tension he senses on court. “There’s just a little animosity between the two, and it’s like making for a great little rivalry. Coco’s won the last four. Iga’s won 11 of the first 12. Like on the women’s side, it’s the best. It’s the most intriguing matchup for sure.”

With the main-draw action of the 2026 AO about to begin, anticipation is building. Both players arrive in Melbourne with something to prove. Coco Gauff‘s best performance at the AO has been reaching the SF in 2024, while Iga Swiatek has reached the SF twice, but she has yet to reach the final here in Melbourne.

Both players arrive in Melbourne with something to prove – Gauff with her newfound dominance, and Swiatek with her history of bouncing back under pressure. As per the draw, there is no chance of these two facing each other before the final. The “animosity” is brewing, and the fans are waiting to see them take on each other once again on a grand stage. But the recent results of their face-offs make us wonder how Gauff suddenly managed to turn things around against the Pole.

Tennis experts analyze Coco Gauff’s recent dominance over Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff has flipped the script on one of the most challenging matchups of her young career. And her recent dominance over Iga Swiatek has now become the talk of the town in the tennis world. Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, who guided her during her breakthrough win against the Pole at the 2023 Cincinnati Open, has weighed in on the tactical and mental evolution driving this reversal.

“Playing with more belief, obviously. Now vs. Iga, she seems to be able to break down her forehand. Probably the biggest thing is not feeling the need to press early in points.”

But not only Gilbert but also the four-time major champion Kim Clijsters also offered a complementary perspective, praising the tactical variety Gauff brought into their recent matchups. According to Clijsters, it’s not just power or consistency that is giving Gauff the edge – it’s unpredictability.

“I think what stood out to me the most in their last match-up was the variety in Coco’s game that was really causing Iga [Swiatek] a lot of issues. People talk a lot about Coco’s forehand, but she hits such a heavy ball; she doesn’t hit the most winners with her forehands, but the combination of the depth of her forehand, the heavy topspin on a court that I hear has been popping up a little bit more, is hard for somebody like Iga. That combination with the backhand, where she can step in, can cause a faster pace.”

She was quite impressed with Coco Gauff’s use of drop shots in that match. With Iga Swiatek often positioned far behind the baseline, Gauff’s willingness to mix in sudden soft-touch shots kept the Pole constantly guessing. “All credit to Coco there; she’s really found a game plan that really works against Iga, and I think it’s also become a little bit of a mental bonus on Coco’s side.”

As the tennis world watches closely, one question looms over their potential next meeting: Is Coco Gauff truly turning this into her rivalry, or will Iga Swiatek find the answers to swing the momentum back her way?