Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz & Other Tennis Favorites Spread Thanksgiving Cheer

Thanksgiving offered tennis stars a much-needed break after a long and demanding season. Some players spent quiet time with their families, while others chose to travel, attend charity events, or celebrate with fans. Many shared glimpses of their celebrations online, showing how they enjoyed the holiday in their own ways. Here’s a quick look at how top names like Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Carlos Alcaraz spent their Thanksgiving this year.

Coco Gauff has always enjoyed celebrating with family and friends during the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. This year, the American top seed stayed up past 3 am baking sweet potato pies for Thanksgiving.

She shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “I need to stop waiting till midnight to start these, but the sweet potato pies for Thanksgiving are done.”

The 2025 French Open champion also surprised young players at a youth tennis clinic in New Orleans East. She trained with them on the newly renovated public courts named in her honor. Also, she recently shared an image of a racket from the court while adding, “We back 😝😝😝 gotta work off those Thanksgiving calories.”

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka celebrated their Thanksgiving in Miami. Both players were drawn to David Grutman’s famous hotspots.

With Alcaraz and Sabalenka in their offseason, the Thanksgiving gathering offered a relaxed look at how they unwind away from the tour. Fans got a glimpse of the evening through social media posts shared by Sabalenka’s boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, a Brazilian entrepreneur best known for co-founding Oakberry.

Frangulis posted a short video of the dinner table that showed Grutman seated with Alcaraz and Sabalenka. The group looked relaxed as they enjoyed their holiday meal. He also posted a picture of the couple posing with Grutman and his wife, captioned: “Gotta be thankful.”

Amanda Anisimova also kept her Thanksgiving simple and warm. The world No. 4 spent Thanksgiving Eve at home with her family and close friends. In her Instagram stories, Anisimova shared heartfelt moments with her loved ones. Earlier, she posted photos of her friends, pets, selfies with her nephews, and everyday scenes from home.

She wrote, “been sleepin in my own bed lately 🤌🏼 takin lotsa selfies 😩 with people I love 😍.” Her latest post showed her spending more time with friends with the caption, “🦃 evee.”

Frances Tiafoe brought his usual energy to Thanksgiving this year. He was spotted joining a local Turkey Trot, a fun community run where hundreds jog and speedwalk together on Thanksgiving morning.

His girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, was right by his side, enjoying the moment. Tiafoe shared a video on Instagram, showing himself having fun with Broomfield and interacting with other runners. He called it “Happy Thanksgiving the right way.” He later posted another story of himself shopping with his brother at a local store.

As the top seeds from both the WTA and ATP tours enjoyed their holiday moments, many others across the tennis world joined in the celebrations too.

Tommy Paul, Eugenie Bouchard, and Andre Agassi shared their own Thanksgiving glimpses

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze also celebrated a special Thanksgiving. It was their first Thanksgiving as an engaged couple. Lorenze shared moments from their cozy holiday weekend on Instagram. She included a peaceful horseback ride and a candid clip of Paul waking up in blue Dairy Boy sweatpants. She also posted a sweet picture of Paul wearing her engagement ring.

Leylah Fernandez spent her offseason relaxing in Spain. After finishing the Hong Kong Open, she traveled there to unwind. A few days ago, she posted several photos from her trip.

One picture showed her sister, Bianca, riding a cable car. Other photos captured the beautiful Spanish scenery. She wrote, “Off-season files,” in the caption. Fernandez also shared a Thanksgiving message for fans:

“Hi everyone! I just wanna wish family, friends, and fans in the US a happy Thanksgiving. I’m super thankful for all the dedication and support you have shown this past couple of years and since I started my tennis journey. I am super grateful, and let’s continue onto 2026. Thank you, and I hope you have a wonderful day with your friends and families.”

Eugenie Bouchard was another player who opted for a simple and active Thanksgiving this year. She shared an Instagram story of herself working out on a treadmill. She wrote, “Before Thanksgiving,” over the video. Later, she posted photos of all the food she enjoyed: turkey, wine, champagne, pies, and more.

She even shared a humorous photo of herself holding her full stomach, captioned “After Thanksgiving.” She ended her holiday night with a game of Codenames with her family.

John McEnroe’s family gave fans a rare peek into their Thanksgiving traditions. His daughters Anna and Emily posted cheerful snapshots from their holiday.

Anna shared a photo of family members gathered around a table filled with classic Thanksgiving dishes. It created a warm and family-focused atmosphere. Emily took a more humorous approach. She uploaded a photo of herself lounging on a beach chair with a drink and wrote “Happy whatever ❤️” alongside it.

Andre Agassi also shared moments from his family’s Thanksgiving celebration as well. The tennis legend showed how seriously he takes the holiday meal. In his Instagram post, he revealed his use of professional-grade ovens for preparing the food.

He added the caption, “We take Thanksgiving seriously…” Another post from “Agassieverything” featured earlier moments of Agassi and Steffi Graf getting ready for the holiday.

One picture showed them smiling near a grill with a cooked turkey displayed in front. Another image captured Agassi wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt and bright green pants as he checked on a smoking grill.

These moments from Agassi and his family showed a mix of tradition, humor, and culinary skill. Their photos highlighted their love for cooking and celebrating together.

As tennis stars and legends enjoyed their Thanksgiving in different ways, each celebration reflected their personalities. Some focused on family traditions. Others embraced quiet time or fun activities. Many shared heartfelt messages or joyful moments with fans online. All of them enjoyed a well-deserved break from the demands of the tennis season.

