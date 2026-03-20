Coco Gauff Backs Aryna Sabalenka After Dubai Director Controversy: “Comments Were Unnecessary”

Aryna Sabalenka and the Dubai Tennis Championships found themselves at odds last month after the World No. 1 withdrew days before play began, citing fatigue and lingering injuries from her Australian Open run. Tournament director, Salah Tahlak, publicly voiced his frustration. Meanwhile, Sabalenka, never one to back down, has since found some heavyweight support in her corner.

Speaking ahead of the Miami Open, the world No.4 Coco Gauff offered her full support to the Belarusian.

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“I completely understand why she would feel like that because the comments were unnecessary,” Gauff said.

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For context, previously, Aryna Sabalenka didn’t hold back when asked about the fallout from her Dubai withdrawal. The World No. 1 took clear aim at tournament officials, accusing them of putting profit before player health. Her frustration ran deep, especially after a demanding start to the year that saw her grind through to the Australian Open final.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I don’t think he showed himself in the best way possible. For me, it’s actually so sad to see that the tournament directors and the tournaments are not protecting us as players,” the four‑time Grand Slam champion said. “They just care about their ticket sales, about their tournament, and that’s it. His comment was ridiculous.”

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The World No.1 didn’t stop there. She tapped into a bigger conversation about the intense year‑round schedule, calling it “completely crazy” and pointing to the wave of injuries sweeping through the tour. Her words hit home with a few of her peers, too.

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Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Runner up Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after loosing the womens singles final against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on day 14 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Saturday, January 31, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260131157619860990

Along with Sabalenka, the world No.3 Iga Swiatek had also withdrawn from the tournament due to not being mentally ready. Gauff reflected on the broader scheme of things regarding the tight schedule on the tour.

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“I just feel Iga and Aryna have played that tournament so many times, and it wasn’t anything personal to it. It’s tough. We’re trying our best to play the calendar,” American added.

Swiatek and Sabalenka have both been among the most consistent visitors in their careers to Dubai, and a decision to skip the tournament after a Grand Slam would be a requirement and not an insult. Gauff, who has experienced the same condensed swings as world No. 4, is familiar with the emotion.

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At this level of the game, recovery time comes at a premium. Between ranking pressure, sponsor demands, and back‑to‑back tournaments, there’s hardly room to breathe.

From the tournament director’s perspective, Salah Tahlak argued that stricter measures are needed for players who withdraw late. At present, the penalties are limited to fines, but he believes ranking points should also be deducted to curb last‑minute pullouts.

Those remarks didn’t sit well with Aryna Sabalenka. Her team began the season with a clear plan to put health first, staying mindful of how relentless the WTA schedule can be.

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The short break before Indian Wells proved worthwhile. During that time, Sabalenka got engaged to her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, and soon after lifted her first BNP Paribas Open trophy in a tense final against Elena Rybakina. The win offered the perfect redemption after Melbourne.

Now, as she heads to Miami to defend her title, the World No. 1 has a shot at the coveted Sunshine Double.

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Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff move to the Miami Open

In the extreme heat of southeastern Florida, players will fight it out at the Miami Gardens. Perks of being a seeded player in the draw, Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have received a bye in the first round. The reigning champion will appear at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, March 20. She will be facing the winner of the match between America’s Ann Li and Kimberly Birrell in the round of 64.

Gauff, on the other hand, comes to her home state searching for a title. She had to withdraw mid-match at the Indian Wells due to a nerve issue in the third round against Alexandra Eala. The American has not had the best start to the year, falling short at the early stages of the tournament.

She has already lost twice to world No. 8 Elina Svitolina this year in important matches, the Australian Open Quarterfinal and Dubai Tennis Championships Semifinal. The 22-year-old even faced a shocking defeat against Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Qatar Open in the second round. She could potentially face the same opponent in the round of 64 on Friday.

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The two-time Grand Slam champion does not have the best of records at home turf. She has never gone past the fourth round at the tournament. With form not on her side, this is the best chance for Gauff to turn things around in Miami.