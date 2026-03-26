Coco Gauff Battles ‘Imposter Syndrome’ to Reach First Miami Open Final

If there’s one thing Coco Gauff’s fans aren’t buying right now, it’s her talk of “imposter syndrome.” Not after this. Not after a run like this.

Because Gauff hasn’t just shown up at the Miami Open semi-finals, she’s owned it. With another statement win, she’s powered into her first-ever Miami final, leaving little doubt that she belongs right at the top.

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Facing a red-hot Muchova – who came in with an 18-0 record against players outside the top three this season and a WTA 1000 title in Doha, Gauff leaned on her consistency and tactical edge. Having dominated their head-to-head, the American once again proved why familiarity works in her favor during tight, pressure-filled moments. Absolute demolition! 6-1, 6-1.

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With the win, Coco Gauff not only booked a maiden final in front of her home crowd but also marked her sixth WTA 1000 final appearance. In doing so, she became the third-youngest player (after Caroline Wozniacki and Iga Swiatek) to reach that milestone since the format’s introduction in 2009.

Gauff has now also become the youngest American to reach the final at the Miami Open since her idol, Serena Williams, in 2003. This victory yet again showcased her incredible mental resilience to fight through all odds and produce such a dominating performance to book her ticket in the final.

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Just before this match, she shared an honest take about her “imposter syndrome.” This match proved that she truly belongs at the elite level!

Coco Gauff highlighting the importance of self-belief

Coco Gauff needed three-sets to decide the fate of her previous four matches. After her previous match, she admitted, “It just shows my mind… it’s all about mentality out there at the end of the day,” And that mindset has been her biggest weapon. In moments where matches have hung in the balance, the 22-year-old has trusted her resolve, outlasting opponents rather than overpowering them.

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But beneath the results, Gauff revealed a more vulnerable side – one that still grapples with self-doubt. “I think I have to believe that I belong where I am,” she admitted, opening up about feeling impostor syndrome despite her growing list of achievements. “Even when they’re saying my accomplishments… it doesn’t feel like me.”

Her serve, a focal point of improvement in recent months, has only added to those internal battles. “It just feels like I shouldn’t be where I am,” she said candidly. Yet, amid the doubts, there’s a steady voice of reassurance from her camp. “My coach has been reminding me: ‘Remember who you are… you’re a good player.’”

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For Gauff, the journey right now isn’t just about winning matches, it’s about believing she deserves to win them. And as her Miami campaign shows, that belief, even when it flickers, is proving just enough to carry her forward.