Coco Gauff Breaks Silence on Harsh Penalty Talk After Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek Withdrawals

2XYR5J4 New York, USA. 30th Aug, 2024. Coco Gauff of the United States reacts as she plays against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the Women’s Singles Round 3 during the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, NY, August 29, 2024. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

2XYR5J4 New York, USA. 30th Aug, 2024. Coco Gauff of the United States reacts as she plays against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the Women’s Singles Round 3 during the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, NY, August 29, 2024. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

The withdrawals of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek have already stirred controversy at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after calls to dock ranking points from the tournament director. And as the debate intensifies, the spotlight shifts to player reactions as Coco Gauff has now stepped forward, defending her peers against the push for harsher punishment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Gauff warned about the long-term impact of the schedule. “You look at burnout throughout the year. Although maybe it might not affect you now, it will affect you later,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The American also reflected on her own struggles during this stretch of the season. She admitted that the Middle East swing has not always suited her.

“I feel like for me, this part of the season I have always struggled, I think, just because of the transition and things like that,” Gauff explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago 250606 — PARIS, June 6, 2025 — Aryna Sabalenka R and Iga Swiatek greet each other after the women s singles semifinal between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Iga Swiatek of Poland at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 5, 2025. SPFRANCE-PARIS-TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN-WOMEN S SINGLES-SEMIFINAL GaoxJing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The American then addressed the proposal to dock ranking points for withdrawals. Gauff made it clear that she does not support the idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Do I think players should be docked points? Not really. We already have the mandatory. We get zeros on our ranking for everything. For this point in the schedule, I think it’s hard to play all the tournaments now that they’re two weeks. I think the ask of players are becoming more and more and more.”

At the same time, Gauff acknowledged the concerns of tournament organizers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do understand the tournament side. They obviously want the players there. In the past, I think top players have always come to Doha and Dubai. This draw has historically been a tough draw. I understand it’s unfortunate this year,” said Gauff.

She also suggested a possible long-term solution. Gauff believes the WTA calendar could adopt more flexibility. The ATP already offers such an option.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think it’s fair for players to get docked points. I think, if anything, we should have an optional 1000 like the men do with Monte-Carlo. I think that’s a little bit harsh in my opinion.”

The controversy began after Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak criticized the last-minute withdrawals of Iga and Sabalenka. He pushed for stricter penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Iga said she wasn’t mentally ready to compete, while Sabalenka said she has some minor injuries. So I don’t know. I think there should be a harsher punishment on the players [for withdrawing], not just fines, they should be docked ranking points.”

The scheduling changes this year have added to the problem. The Middle East swing started earlier than usual. Abu Dhabi began on the same day as the AO final.

This created a tight turnaround for players. Competing in Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai back-to-back became physically demanding. Recovery time was limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, Gauff will begin her Dubai campaign in the Round of 32. She faces the winner of Jelena Ostapenko and Anna Kalinskaya.

And as the debate continues, more players have shared their views on the withdrawals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Mboko reacts to Swiatek and Sabalenka’s Dubai Open withdrawals

Victoria Mboko shared her thoughts earlier this week after learning about the withdrawals of Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. The 18-year-old was informed during a media interaction. The news added fresh context to her Middle East campaign.

When asked about the situation, Mboko focused on the physical demands of the calendar.

“I think training plays a big part, the way you train, putting a lot of emphasis on fitness. It is a lot of matches, and the tournaments are really close to each other, so it’s hard to try to manage that.”

The young Canadian also spoke about the importance of planning a smart schedule. Recovery and physical care play a key role during long stretches.

“Of course, you want to manage your tournament schedule the best you can. But I think just, from a recovery standpoint and doing good physio, having good fitness and good routines helps you kind of last longer in that sense. I’m trying to improve that in a way.”

Mboko added that success is not only about working on the court. Off-court habits also matter during a long season.

“I mean, we’re always focused on it, but I think it’s important to also prioritise everything else off court that’s not related to tennis.”

The recent withdrawals reflect a wider concern among players. Many have already spoken about the demanding nature of the calendar.

After her AO loss to Elena Rybakina, Swiatek outlined her approach. She said she would “for sure” skip some mandatory 1000 events this year.

Sabalenka has also raised concerns about the modern schedule. She believes the physical strain is affecting players across the tour.

“The season is definitely insane, and that’s not good for all of us, as you see so many players getting injured, and also the balls are quite heavy. It’s a lot of struggle for all of us,” Sabalenka said at the Brisbane International this year.

As debate continues over possible ranking-point penalties for withdrawals, more voices are joining the conversation. The issue now extends beyond individual tournaments.

It reflects a broader discussion about player health and the future structure of the tour.