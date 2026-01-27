Coco Gauff Breaks Silence on Racket-Smash Moment and Why She Didn’t Want It Televised: “Let the Frustration Out”

Elina Svitolina needed just 59 minutes to overwhelm Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 and stretch her winning streak to ten, but the aftermath told another story. As frustration spilled over, Gauff’s racket smash grabbed headlines at the Australian Open. However, once the dust settled, the American addressed the moment, stressing her struggles ran deeper than equipment and admitting the incident was never meant for public display.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Coco Gauff was asked if she or her team had misjudged her rackets or string tension. She denied that idea immediately.

“It wasn’t a miscalculation. I was playing with the tension that I normally use, and obviously, today was a bit weird trying to figure out how I want it to be strong because I found out the roof would be closed a little bit later,” Coco added.

She explained that the closed roof changed the conditions. She had not played under a closed roof this year. “I felt like the ball was slower,” she said. She added that the situation forced her to adjust her game. “I felt I needed to go lower, but it wasn’t a miscalculation.”

Gauff made it clear that equipment was not the reason for her loss. “I don’t think that’s the reason why I lost today. I’m not picky with the rackets,” she said. She explained that she was simply searching for solutions during a difficult match. “It was just something that, okay, I’m not feeling great. What can I change that’s in my control?”

Gauff was then asked about the video showing her smashing rackets in the tunnel. She explained that she tried to avoid attention. “I tried to go somewhere where there are no cameras. I kind of feel like I have a thing with the broadcast.”

She referenced Aryna Sabalenka’s reaction after the 2023 US Open final. Gauff pointed out that Sabalenka had smashed her racket off court after that loss. “I feel like they don’t need to broadcast,” Gauff said. “I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn’t a camera because I don’t necessarily like breaking rackets.”

She also reflected on her 2021 French Open quarterfinal loss to Barbora Krejčíková. That defeat ended 6-7, 3-6. She recalled breaking a racket on court back then. She said that moment stayed with her. She explained she does not want to repeat that behavior in public.

Gauff stressed that she avoids smashing rackets on court because of the image it sends. “But I tried to go somewhere where they wouldn’t broadcast, but obviously, they did,” she said, accepting that the footage still surfaced.

Later, she was asked if smashing rackets helped her process the loss. She answered honestly. “Yeah, definitely,” she said. She explained that releasing emotion is sometimes necessary.

She added that she is careful about how she handles frustration around her team. “I think for me, I know myself. I don’t want to lash out at my team. They’re good people. They don’t deserve that.”

Gauff finished by explaining her mindset. “I know I’m emotional,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing.” She added, “I don’t want to do that. As I said, they don’t deserve it. They did their best. I did mine. Just need to let the frustration out.”

Gauff’s run ended at the quarterfinals again, the same stage where she lost to Paola Badosa last year. She now heads home with 6,423 WTA ranking points after the tournament. Despite that total, she is expected to drop at least one place in the rankings.

The early exit was a disappointment, especially after her strong form earlier in the event. The loss was heavy, and the frustration afterward showed how much the result meant to her.

Still, former professionals see positives in Gauff’s loss. They believe her consistency, competitiveness, and willingness to confront tough moments will help her grow after this setback.

Caroline Wozniacki sees valuable lessons for Coco Gauff despite defeat

At times, the match was hard to watch. Coco Gauff repeatedly turned toward her team, searching for answers. None came. Her AO run ended in just under an hour, leaving visible frustration on the court.

For Elina Svitolina, it was a statement win. She delivered another composed performance and earned full credit for her form throughout the tournament. The victory extended one of the strongest runs of her career.

Svitolina is now on the third-longest tour-level winning streak of her career. In 2017, she won 15 matches in a row. In 2025, she won 11 straight. Her current surge confirms her return to elite consistency.

For Gauff, the loss sends her back to the drawing board. Yet former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki believes there is a positive side. Speaking live on ESPN, she offered a perspective on the setback.

“This is gonna be a great learning curve for Coco. She always comes back stronger, but she’s definitely gonna be watching this match, seeing what went wrong and how they can improve that for the future and for the next match,” Wozniacki said.

She also highlighted Gauff’s age and long-term outlook. “The good news for her is that she’s still so young, she’ll have so many opportunities out here on the big stages,” Wozniacki added.

Earlier in the tournament, Gauff reached a milestone. Her first-round win over Kamilla Rakhimova marked her 250th professional victory. She achieved the feat at just 21 years old.

According to OptaAce, Gauff is the youngest player to reach 250 wins since 2011. Wozniacki did it slightly earlier, at 20 years and 316 days.

And today, despite the defeat, Gauff’s potential remains clear.