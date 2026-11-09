Coco Gauff Breaks Silence on Relationship With Jessica Pegula After WTA Finals’ Hot-Mic Controversy

A private conversation turned into one of the biggest talking points at the WTA Finals before the players had even started their campaigns. Jessica Pegula found herself at the center of the controversy after her comments about Mirra Andreeva were broadcast during a practice livestream. Coco Gauff was also drawn into the discussion, but her reaction made one thing clear: the incident had not affected her relationship with Pegula.

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Gauff addressed the situation after Pegula personally approached her to apologize. The American revealed that her teammate did not wait for her to discover the viral footage before speaking to her.

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“I wasn’t really thinking like, Jess, she told me before even I saw the video, she came and apologized immediately,” Gauff said.

Her response made it clear that she had no intention of allowing the incident to affect their friendship. The two Americans have shared plenty of success on the court, including doubles partnerships, and Gauff appeared comfortable putting the controversy behind them.

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However, the situation involved more than just an awkward exchange between two teammates. Pegula’s comments about Andreeva and her coach, Conchita Martinez, quickly became a major talking point across tennis.

The incident took place during a practice session at Indian Wells ahead of the WTA Finals. The WTA had been livestreaming players’ training sessions on its official YouTube channel, but the microphones picked up a private conversation between Pegula and her coach, Mark Knowles.

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Pegula discussed Andreeva’s behavior during a previous practice session. She criticized the 19-year-old’s attitude toward Martinez and suggested that the Russian needed someone to keep her in check.

“She’s a diva. She needs to be humbled,” Pegula said during the conversation.

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The American also admitted that she had lost some respect for Martinez because she believed the coach was encouraging Andreeva’s behavior. Pegula further suggested that Andreeva could become a better player than Gauff if she developed a mentality similar to her American counterpart.

The comments quickly spread across social media. Pegula’s representative later told The Athletic that she had no idea the conversation was being livestreamed and never expected a private discussion during practice to become public. The representative also confirmed that Pegula had contacted those involved to apologize.

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The incident also brought attention to another practice-court livestream. Footage from a separate session captured an apparently tense exchange between Elena Rybakina and her coach, Stefano Vukov. It raised further questions about how much privacy players could expect during training sessions.

This was not the first time tennis players had raised concerns about cameras recording moments they believed were private. At the 2026 Australian Open, Gauff was filmed smashing her racket after her quarterfinal defeat to Elina Svitolina. She later explained that she thought she was away from the cameras.

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Gauff called for more consideration of players’ privacy, and Iga Swiatek also questioned the extent of tournament filming. Pegula had previously expressed similar concerns about players being recorded throughout their working day.

The WTA faced criticism over its failure to inform players and their teams that microphones were active during practice sessions. The governing body subsequently accepted responsibility and issued an apology.

“The WTA takes full responsibility for failing to inform our players and their teams that microphones, in place to give fans a livestream of the players’ practice, were active on the courts at the WTA Finals,” it said in its statement.

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The organization also removed recordings of the practice sessions from its YouTube channel. However, clips of Pegula’s conversation had already circulated widely online.

The response did not stop there. WTA chair Valerie Camillo issued another apology before the tournament began. She described the incident as the result of several failures in the livestream’s execution and admitted that players had not received adequate advance notice or clear signage about the recording equipment.

Camillo also confirmed that the audio-recording equipment had been removed from the practice areas. She specifically apologized to Pegula and Knowles, calling what happened regrettable and unacceptable.

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The WTA explained that the microphones were intended to capture ambient sounds from practice rather than private conversations between players and coaches. The organization said its failure to monitor the technical setup properly had caused the problem.

Coco Gauff Overcomes Jessica Pegula in WTA Finals Thriller

Despite the controversy surrounding their relationship, Gauff and Pegula had to put everything aside when they met in their opening round-robin match at the WTA Finals.

Gauff eventually came out on top, defeating her compatriot 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in a contest that lasted two hours and 39 minutes. The victory gave the fourth seed her sixth career win against Pegula.

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The match was far from straightforward for Gauff. She took the opening set but found herself trailing 5-1 in the second. The 22-year-old fought back and saved three set points to move ahead 6-5. Pegula then saved a match point before taking the tiebreak and forcing a deciding set.

Gauff responded with a dominant start to the third, winning the first three games. She maintained that advantage and eventually sealed the victory when Pegula sent a backhand beyond the baseline.

Gauff had not played a tournament match for around a month before arriving at Indian Wells. Her previous appearance came at the China Open in early October.

“Honestly, I was having a lot of fun today. I took a little break, it was my first match in a month,” Gauff said after the victory.

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She also admitted that competing at such a major tournament without preparation was a new experience for her.

“To play a tournament like this with no preparation is something I’ve never done in my career. I’m just really happy to get through today. It was a tough match,” she added.

The result gave Gauff an important start to her WTA Finals campaign. More importantly, the competitive encounter showed that the off-court controversy had not prevented the two Americans from facing each other professionally on the court.