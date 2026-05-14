Coco Gauff Briefly Halts Italian Open Clash After Medical Emergency Mid-Match

When a spectator collapsed in the upper stands of the Foro Italico during the semi-final of Coco Gauff and Sorana Cirstea, it was Gauff who reacted first. Leading a set and a break, the American spotted the commotion in the crowd before anyone else on court had noticed. She immediately alerted the chair umpire, Marija Cicak, who called for doctors over her walkie-talkie. “This is Marija from Center Court. It’s upper level on the right side, we need a doctor,” Cicak said, before coming down from her chair and calling both players to the side of the court.

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Play was halted for a few minutes while medical staff attended to the spectator. When it resumed, Gauff did not let the interruption derail her, closing out a 6-4, 6-3 victory to reach Saturday’s final.

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The stadium was full, and the top level where the incident took place was very steep, making it hard for the medics to reach the person in the crowd promptly. It was described by Sky Sports commentator Naomi Cavaday, who was covering the match. “Seems like there’s a medical emergency in the crowd now. It was actually Gauff who spotted it in the crowd, a commotion up there. I think it’s right at the top as well. This is a very steep stadium; it just takes some time.”

Tim Henman, sitting courtside, added: “The stadium is full at the top, so hopefully the person in question is okay, and they can get the medical attention as quickly as possible.”

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Players took the opportunity to speak to their teams both during the break. Gauff was in the stands with the umpire, while Cirstea was talking to her coaches. Jamie Murray, the man on commentary duty, pointed out the implications the break had on the match. “It’s the unknown of, ‘How long are we going to be stopped for? When are we going to be playing again? Am I going to cool down? Am I going to lose my rhythm, my adrenaline, my momentum in the match?”

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Play resumed after a few minutes, and the match’s momentum continued to swing wildly. Cirstea was immediately broken on the resumption, but Gauff could not consolidate, and the Romanian broke straight back. A third successive break followed, this time going Gauff’s way, giving her the chance to serve for a place in the final. She took it, closing out a straight set victory to advance to Saturday’s championship match, where she will be the runner-up from last year looking to go one better.

The opponent is yet to be decided. Whoever wins between Elina Svitolina and Iga Swiatek in the semifinals will face the world No. 4 in the finals.