Coco Gauff Calls Out American Fans Amid United Cup Swing: “The Worst”

The moment arrived as Coco Gauff geared up for the United Cup, one of the tennis season’s most distinctive curtain-raisers. Staged in Perth and Sydney from January 2–11, the mixed-team event blends ATP and WTA stars in a format built on national pride and unity. Yet as attention turns to fan backing, especially for Team USA, Gauff did not hold back, delivering a blunt verdict on American crowd support abroad.

Gauff was candid when asked about American fan support in Australia. Speaking at her pre-tournament press conference, she made it clear she did not feel a strong US presence in the stands.

“I’ll be honest, no,” she said. Gauff did not hesitate or soften her view. She explained that American tennis fans struggle to show up for players outside the United States, especially compared to supporters from other nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expanded on that point by placing the issue in a global context. “I feel like we’re definitely, in the tennis department, the worst when it comes to that.”

Imago WUHAN, CHINA – OCTOBER 08: Coco Gauff of United States returns a shot in the Women s Singles Round of 32 match against Moyuka Uchijima of Japan on day 5 of 2025 Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on October 8, 2025 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111595888941

Gauff said she often notices the difference when watching players from smaller nations. “I’ve always said I wish our country in other places would show up throughout the world as we see maybe smaller countries support.” She described that loyalty as something she admires.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also avoided framing it as a simple criticism. Gauff acknowledged the broader American sports landscape. “But I also think it’s just because of our country is good in so many sports, so it’s just hard.”

Turning to the Australian swing, Gauff noted clear contrasts. “I definitely think there are Americans that come out more in Melbourne than necessarily here.” She suggested location plays a role in turnout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

She then looked ahead with cautious hope. “But I would like to see some more Americans, if we make it to Sydney, in Sydney than there were last year.” The comment reflected optimism rather than complaint.

Team USA is in Group A with Argentina and Spain. They open against Argentina, with Fritz facing Sebastián Báez and Gauff playing Solana Sierra. As defending champions, crowd support matters. Even, along with Coco, teammate Taylor Fritz also raised his voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Fritz says the US is naturally well-suited for team events

The United States won the first edition of the tournament in 2023. That title came with Jessica Pegula partnering Taylor Fritz. It marked a strong start for the team event and set the tone for future editions.

The Americans repeated the feat in 2025, this time with Coco Gauff leading the team. She was outstanding throughout the tournament. Gauff won all five of her singles matches and played a decisive role in securing the title.

Her impact was most evident in the final. Gauff defeated Iga Swiatek in straight sets. That victory proved crucial and sealed the USA’s championship run in emphatic fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Fritz also made a major contribution. He bounced back after an early loss to Félix Auger-Aliassime on the opening day. From there, he won four straight matches to steady the campaign.

Fritz recorded wins over Borna Coric, Tomas Machac, and Hubert Hurkacz. His recovery under pressure helped underline the depth and resilience of the American team.

Speaking alongside Gauff at the press conference, Fritz explained why team events suit the United States. “I think it plays to the strengths of our country,” the highest-ranked American ATP ace said. “I think we have such amazing women’s players.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also pointed to the format as a key advantage. “Coco’s first year was just last year, and obviously, we won it beforehand, as well. The first year we had it with the top two men and top two women, I think that favors our country even more in that kind of format.” He added, “For me personally, I’ve always felt like I play a lot better in the team competitions.”

Now, for the second straight year, the Americans enter as favorites. They are once again the only team with two top-10 players. With players openly calling for support, the question remains whether fans will show up in force to help the USA defend its title in Australia.