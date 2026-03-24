Coco Gauff Calls Out Miami Medical Team After Fan Health Scare

Coco Gauff entered as the favorite and delivered, overcoming Sorana Cîrstea 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals at the Miami Open. The win marked her first last-eight appearance at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Yet, a 10-minute medical emergency in the stands pause disrupted the rhythm and raised serious questions over match management.

After her match, Coco Gauff addressed the medical incident during her press conference. Gauff first expressed relief about the fan’s condition. “I’m glad I heard that she’s okay. And that’s good to know. And yeah, it was a little bit of a wait,” she added.

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She then turned to the response time. Her tone became more critical. “I want a bit faster medical team response cuz I felt like it was like 10 minutes, and no one ever actually came. So my physio was the one over there.”

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The World No. 4 admitted she was worried. From her position on the court, the situation looked serious. The lack of movement from the fan raised an alarm.

Imago MIAMI GARDENS FL – MARCH 20: Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto during The 2026 Miami Open held at Hard Rock Stadium on March 20, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Copyright: xmpi04x

“But I’m just glad to hear that she was okay. I was a little bit worried because, from where we were standing, it looked like she wasn’t moving, but they said it was more of a leg thing, and then she fainted from the shock,” she said. “So yeah, I’m just glad she’s okay.”

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The incident occurred during a crucial moment. Sorana Cîrstea had forced a deciding set. She was serving at 0-3 in the third set. Chair umpire Jennifer Zhang noticed the issue. She reacted quickly and stopped play. Spectators had already begun shouting to draw attention.

Zhang stepped down from her chair. She informed Gauff about the situation. “Sorry, Coco, we need to check first.” Tournament director James Blake was also present courtside. The urgency of the situation was clear. Officials began coordinating immediately.

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Zhang used her walkie-talkie to call for help. “On Centre Court, we have a lady passed out in the stands, just behind the first row, across from the chair umpire. She needs a drink or an ice towel, anything,” she said.

The umpire acted beyond her role. She ran to get water and ice towels. Players and staff also stepped in to assist. Gauff contributed as well. She handed a drink to a ball boy to pass along. The response became a shared effort.

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Zhang later updated the players. She explained what she had seen. “I didn’t see it at first, I only saw someone pointing,” she said. Cîrstea waited at her bench. Gauff stood on the sidelines. Both players remained patient during the delay. Zhang reassured Gauff about the help arriving. “Your team is helping,” she said. The situation slowly came under control.

Commentary also captured the moment. Analyst Miles Maclagan noted the involvement of Gauff’s team. “I think that’s Coco Gauff’s physio helping out with whoever is in a little bit of distress there.”

Both players tried to stay ready. They moved around and shadow-practiced during the pause. The break lasted several minutes. Eventually, the crowd reacted positively. Applause suggested the fan had received care. The tension in the stadium eased.

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When play resumed, Cîrstea held serve. It was her first game in the final set. But Gauff quickly regained control. She broke serve again to seal the match. The disruption did not derail her focus. She closed out the win with authority.

The incident raised broader concerns. Crowd safety remains a critical issue in tennis.

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Fans faint during Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon semifinal match

Last year at Wimbledon, extreme heat caused serious concern in the stands in SW19. During Carlos Alcaraz’s semifinal against Taylor Fritz, two spectators fainted in the same game. Temperatures reached around 31°C on Centre Court.

The match was already under pressure from the conditions. A day earlier, three fans had fainted during the women’s semifinals. A day later, with Fritz leading 4-3 on serve, a fan in the east stand needed medical attention. The area was exposed to direct sunlight.

The stoppage lasted around two minutes. Medical staff rushed in with umbrellas and assistance. The crowd watched in concern as help was provided. Moments later, another incident occurred. An elderly spectator in the west stand collapsed. She fell before reaching the steps and was later taken away on a stretcher.

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A similar situation unfolded at the Queen’s Club Championships before the Wimbledonn. During a match between Emma Navarro and Beatriz Haddad Maia, a fan fainted in the stands. The match had to be paused.

Haddad Maia had already taken the first set 6-1. She was leading 4-2 in the second-set tiebreak when play stopped. Players were forced to wait at their benches.

Chair umpire Robert Balmforth quickly reacted. “It looks like she’s fainted,” he said. He then addressed the crowd, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, just to let you know we’ve called the medics for this situation. Until it’s resolved, we’re not going to result the match.”

Play resumed after a few minutes. However, the incident added to growing concerns about fan safety.

Now at the Miami Open, another fan incident has again raised alarms as extreme heat continues to impact spectators.