Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and Others Speak Out as Middle East Crisis Sparks Anxiety Across Tennis World

The tennis world arrived at Indian Wells with heavy hearts. Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have created uncertainty across the sport, leaving several players stranded after the Middle Eastern swing. Ahead of the BNP Paribas Open, stars like Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and others addressed the situation, sending prayers and hoping for the safety of those affected.

The tensions between Iran, Israel, and neighboring regions escalated shortly after the Middle Eastern hard-court swing concluded. Multiple explosions were reported by locals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, forcing the UAE’s Aviation Authority to close the country’s airspace temporarily. As a result, several players – including the 2026 Dubai Tennis Championships winner Daniil Medvedev and World No. 17 Andrey Rublev – found themselves unable to leave the region immediately after the tournament. Speaking ahead of Indian Wells, Coco Gauff shared heartfelt thoughts about the crisis and the uncertainty it has created.

The American star admitted the news has been deeply concerning, especially with people close to her currently stuck in the region. “Yeah, I mean, first off, what’s happening is unfortunate, and my thoughts and prayers are out there for everyone affected, innocent lives being taken. I think it’s a lot of unnecessary violence going on,” Gauff said.

Despite the troubling developments, Coco Gauff also emphasized that she has never personally felt unsafe while competing in the Middle East. “As for the Middle East, I have never personally felt unsafe there, playing tournaments or anything like that. I have never felt unsafe.”

Imago Australian Open – Melbourne Coco Gauff USA during her third match round at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on January 25, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

While Gauff expressed relief at having left the region before the situation escalated, she also acknowledged that uncertainty is something players must deal with when competing globally. Carlos Alcaraz echoed similar sentiments. The Spaniard admitted the sudden escalation caught many players by surprise, especially since several of them had just competed in the region days earlier.

“It was surprising, because a couple days or one week before we were all playing there, and all of a sudden everything happened,” Alcaraz said. “Seeing a few players stuck there, couldn’t travel at all, it’s been a little bit worrying, at least for me.” However, Alcaraz maintained that while the situation is concerning, he is trying to keep his focus on the tournament. “For me, it’s not a distraction at all. I just maintain my focus and be ready and practicing at my best, but we are all concerned about what’s going on, and the situation involving the players stuck there,” he added.

World number 2 Jannik Sinner also addressed the crisis, highlighting how global events sometimes remind players that there are bigger things than tennis. “There are certain things we cannot control really, and this is definitely one of them,” Sinner said. “I obviously hope that everyone is safe and they can come here to play or also to go home.” The Italian star added that while players try to stay focused on their preparation, situations like these put life into perspective.

Other than Coco Gauff, another American star, Ben Shelton, also admitted that such global events often become a major topic of conversation among players in the locker room. “It’s tough, for sure. This last tour I had friends playing in Mexico with a lot of conflict, friends in the Middle East still there, people that are stuck over there,” Shelton said.

“We talk about it all the time, obviously praying for all the people, families affected, and people who are stuck in tough situations right now.” Interestingly, tennis officials have dealt with similar logistical challenges before. A few weeks ago, organizers had to manage travel disruptions for players competing in Mexico after violence erupted in the region following the death of a notorious drug lord.

Meanwhile, there was some relief as Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev eventually managed to leave the United Arab Emirates. The duo traveled through Oman before reaching Istanbul, from where they boarded a flight to Los Angeles.

However, the travel complications forced both players to withdraw from the Eisenhower Cup exhibition event. Medvedev was originally scheduled to partner with Mirra Andreeva, while Rublev was set to team up with Amanda Anisimova. Their replacements ended up delivering an exciting spectacle. American youngster Learner Tien stepped in for Rublev to form an all-American pairing with Anisimova, while Alexander Bublik teamed up with Andreeva.

Both teams impressed early on. Tien and Anisimova defeated the 2024 champions Emma Navarro and Ben Shelton, while Bublik and Andreeva overcame Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul.

Yet beyond the exhibition drama, the bigger conversation around Indian Wells has centered on safety and global uncertainty. As Coco Gauff and other stars made clear, while tennis continues to travel across continents, moments like these remind players and fans alike… that some things matter far more than the sport.

Coco Gauff’s coach is currently stranded in Dubai

Coco Gauff has arrived at Indian Wells, preparing for the prestigious BNP Paribas Open, but the American star is missing a key member of her team. Gauff revealed that her coach, Gavin MacMillan, is currently stranded in Dubai amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Just two weeks ago, Gauff competed at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai, where her run ended in the semifinals on February 20 following a defeat to Elina Svitolina. After the loss, the World No. 4 quickly returned home to prepare for the Sunshine Double, while the situation in the region continued to develop.

During her pre-tournament press conference at Indian Wells, when Coco Gauff was asked about the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the two-time Grand Slam champion revealed that MacMillan is still in Dubai and is uncertain when he will be able to leave. “My coach, Gavin, is actually there right now; he’s currently stuck, and I don’t know if he’s going to make it. I just want him to be safe. I don’t know when he can leave and things like that. We are just taking it day by day with him.”

While Gauff did not provide details about why MacMillan remained in the United Arab Emirates after the Dubai event, his absence means the American will have to rely on another familiar face during the tournament. Despite the setback, Coco Gauff will still have experienced guidance in her corner. French coach Jean-Christophe Faurel is set to lead her team at Indian Wells. Faurel has played an important role in Gauff’s career for years, first working with her when she was just 14.

The two initially began their partnership in August 2019, a period that coincided with Coco Gauff’s breakthrough on the global stage. Under Faurel’s guidance, the young American enjoyed memorable runs at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2019. Although the pair briefly split in 2020 due to visa issues, they reunited in April 2024 and have continued working together since.

Even with the coaching reshuffle, Coco Gauff faces a challenging path if she hopes to lift the trophy at Indian Wells this year. Like several top seeds, Gauff has received a first-round bye. Her campaign could begin with a tricky second-round clash against wildcard Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion. Should Gauff progress, she could meet rising Filipino star Alexandra Eala in the third round – just weeks after comfortably defeating the youngster during the Dubai tournament.

The challenges don’t end there. Czech talent Linda Noskova looms as a potential fourth-round opponent, while Italy’s Jasmine Paolini could await in the quarterfinals. If Gauff manages to navigate that section of the draw, the final stages could become even more daunting. The American may need to overcome World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before potentially facing defending champion Iga Swiatek in the final. Do you think Gauff really has a chance to win the Indian Wells title this year?