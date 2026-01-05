Coco Gauff Claps Back With Redemption as Team USA Reaches United Cup Final Eight

Coco Gauff’s frustration was evident at RAC Arena on Monday as she searched for answers against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in Team USA’s opening United Cup clash with Spain. The American struggled to settle against her lower-ranked opponent, but the night ended on a different note. The United States secured qualification for the United Cup quarterfinals in Perth, with Gauff remaining an indispensable part of the journey.

Team USA sealed its Group A triumph when Coco Gauff found redemption in mixed doubles. Partnering Christian Harrison, she rallied from an early break to post a commanding 7-6(5), 6-0 win over Inigo Cervantes and Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers. The victory completed the sweep and sent Spain crashing out of the United Cup.

Moments later, the tournament’s official Instagram captured the moment, posting, “Q is for ‘Qualification’ ✌️🇺🇸 Christian Harrison and @CocoGauff def. Cavalle-Reimers/Cervantes 7-6(5) 6-0 to seal Team USA’s spot in the final eight.”

Gauff quickly shared the post to her own story, adding a candid note: “lol had to redeem myself, glad to be moving through to the quarterfinals 🙏🏾🙏🏾 shoutout taylor and christian.”

