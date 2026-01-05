brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Tennis

Coco Gauff Claps Back With Redemption as Team USA Reaches United Cup Final Eight

BySupriyo Sarkar

Jan 5, 2026 | 7:28 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Tennis

Coco Gauff Claps Back With Redemption as Team USA Reaches United Cup Final Eight

BySupriyo Sarkar

Jan 5, 2026 | 7:28 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Coco Gauff’s frustration was evident at RAC Arena on Monday as she searched for answers against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in Team USA’s opening United Cup clash with Spain. The American struggled to settle against her lower-ranked opponent, but the night ended on a different note. The United States secured qualification for the United Cup quarterfinals in Perth, with Gauff remaining an indispensable part of the journey.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Team USA sealed its Group A triumph when Coco Gauff found redemption in mixed doubles. Partnering Christian Harrison, she rallied from an early break to post a commanding 7-6(5), 6-0 win over Inigo Cervantes and Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers. The victory completed the sweep and sent Spain crashing out of the United Cup.

Moments later, the tournament’s official Instagram captured the moment, posting, “Q is for ‘Qualification’ ✌️🇺🇸 Christian Harrison and @CocoGauff def. Cavalle-Reimers/Cervantes 7-6(5) 6-0 to seal Team USA’s spot in the final eight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gauff quickly shared the post to her own story, adding a candid note: “lol had to redeem myself, glad to be moving through to the quarterfinals 🙏🏾🙏🏾 shoutout taylor and christian.”

Expand Post

(More to come…)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved