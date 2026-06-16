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Coco Gauff Clears the Air on Serena Williams Snub Rumors With Honest Admission in Berlin

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jun 16, 2026 | 6:59 AM EDT

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Coco Gauff Clears the Air on Serena Williams Snub Rumors With Honest Admission in Berlin

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jun 16, 2026 | 6:59 AM EDT

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After Victoria Mboko’s sudden exit from Queen’s, Coco Gauff was reportedly among the players Serena Williams considered for a double’s partnership in the Berlin Open. However, those plans ultimately took a different turn, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion now set to team up with Karolina Muchova in the WTA 500 event. Still, the 22-year-old’s enthusiasm about the possibility of playing with the icon seems unshakable, and the desire to share the court lingered in her words again.

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“It feels really cool, I would love to play on the same side as her shooting my shot but we’ll see. I don’t know, if she asks the answer is going to be yes,” Coco said while speaking during a brief interaction with the Tennis Channel when asked how she felt about the possibility of sharing the court with Serena Williams.

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The former World No. 2 also reflected on the first time she met Serena, recalling a childhood memory from Florida when Coco was invited for a photoshoot to portray a younger version of the tennis icon. 

“That moment that stuck and engraved in my memory. You just see someone on TV you don’t feel like they are real and then you see them in person they are real and then you realize that dreams are possible,” she explained.

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Supriyo Sarkar is a tennis journalist at EssentiallySports, covering ATP and WTA legends with a focus on off‑court revelations and the lasting impact of their careers. His work explores how icons like Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert continue to shape the sport long after their final matches. In one notable piece, he unpacked a post‑retirement interview where Serena’s former coach revealed a rare moment of shaken self‑belief. An English Literature graduate, Supriyo combines literary finesse with sporting insight to craft immersive narratives that go beyond match scores. His reporting spans match analysis, player rivalries, predictions, and legacy reflections, with a storytelling approach shaped by his background in academic writing and content leadership. Passionate about football as well as tennis, he brings a multi‑sport perspective to his coverage while aiming to grow into editorial leadership within global sports media.

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