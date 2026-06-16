Coco Gauff Clears the Air on Serena Williams Snub Rumors With Honest Admission in Berlin

After Victoria Mboko’s sudden exit from Queen’s, Coco Gauff was reportedly among the players Serena Williams considered for a double’s partnership in the Berlin Open. However, those plans ultimately took a different turn, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion now set to team up with Karolina Muchova in the WTA 500 event. Still, the 22-year-old’s enthusiasm about the possibility of playing with the icon seems unshakable, and the desire to share the court lingered in her words again.

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“It feels really cool, I would love to play on the same side as her shooting my shot but we’ll see. I don’t know, if she asks the answer is going to be yes,” Coco said while speaking during a brief interaction with the Tennis Channel when asked how she felt about the possibility of sharing the court with Serena Williams.

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The former World No. 2 also reflected on the first time she met Serena, recalling a childhood memory from Florida when Coco was invited for a photoshoot to portray a younger version of the tennis icon.

“That moment that stuck and engraved in my memory. You just see someone on TV you don’t feel like they are real and then you see them in person they are real and then you realize that dreams are possible,” she explained.

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(More to come…)