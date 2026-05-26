Coco Gauff Confesses Details About Car Accident at French Open: “Felt a Little Impact”

Defending champion Coco Gauff marched into the 2026 Roland Garros first round with a chip on her shoulder. What nobody expected was that the chaos would begin well before she set foot on the clay. The American, after her Round 1 game, detailed a morning that would have shaken most players before a Grand Slam outing.

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It began in the car on the journey to the venue and escalated rapidly. A minor road incident, the absence of a drivable vehicle, the need for an emergency change of transport, and then a wardrobe malfunction in the minutes leading up to her match against Taylor Townsend.

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“So we kind of got in like a mini car accident on my way to the site today. So there’s like this whole thing, and it’s supposed to go down. And then the police told him to go, and the pole was still there. So we ran into it and it was kind of like, you know, you felt a little impact,” Gauff said to TNT Sports US.

Gauff‘s immediate instinct was to shrug it off and keep moving. “I spilled my juice all over the car, and I was like, we can keep going.”

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But when she stepped out to look at the car, that option was gone. “The car was not drivable. So we ended up taking a taxi to Jean-Bouin Stadium, and then we took a tournament car to the tournament.”

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To add to the misery she was going through before starting her title defense campaign, she was also met with an issue with her outfit. Her dress got stuck in the bathroom.

“My physio was in the bathroom trying to help me, like take it out,” Gauff said. Maria Vago, the Argentinian physio, who is in Paris to look after Gauff’s muscle recovery and match-day preparation, had to do double duty and help the 22-year-old deal with her wardrobe problem at Roland Garros.

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Gauff, however, didn’t care too much. She described the full sequence of events and landed on a conclusion that felt very much like her.

“I feel like it’s a good omen. Maybe everything is happening in my first round. I was about to say, I mean, quite eventful.” She added that when days go sideways like this, they can have an unexpected benefit. “Whenever that happens, it just lets you not think about the match too much. I’m just happy to be here.”

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She looked at the whole situation from a very positive angle, something that even translated into her performance on Philippe-Chatrier.

Coco Gauff off to a flying start at the French Open

Once the match began, none of the morning chaos seemed to matter. Gauff cruised to a strong straight-set win over Townsend, 6-4, 6-0. The American, ranked 79 in the world in singles and 2 in doubles, simply had no response to Gauff in the second set.

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Both players are very good friends off the court, but had never played a match against each other on tour before this.

They were recently spotted at a party co-hosted by Naomi Osaka and Townsend herself, where the world No. 4 was invited alongside friends like Gael Monfils, Chris Eubanks, and a few others. But naturally, those memories were put aside once the match began.

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At the end of the match, the two Americans hugged each other, showing (thankfully) that their friendship remained intact.

“Taylor and I have known each other for so long, this is, I think, our first match on tour. So, we know each other off the court, but on the court, not so well,” Gauff said on court afterwards.

“I’ve watched her play so many times, but everybody plays every person different, so I didn’t really know what to expect. My team gave me a good plan, and I felt like I executed it well. Obviously, I have a lot of respect for Taylor,” she added.

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Defending a title at Roland Garros poses a different kind of challenge. It comes with increased readiness from opponents, raised expectations, and every failing magnified. Gauff knows that. She also seems to know that match-day car accidents are not the end of the world.

Roland Garros 2026 is underway for Gauff. She has now made it into the second round, where she will face Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif.