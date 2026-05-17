Coco Gauff Describes Italian Open Heartbreak as a “Horror” Ordeal in Viral Humorous Post

The last time Coco Gauff reached the Italian Open final, she suffered a heartbreaking straight-sets loss to local hero Jasmine Paolini. This year, facing 31-year-old Elina Svitolina, she endured another crushing defeat as the Ukrainian lifted the trophy, having learned to play on her own terms through time, age, and past trials. Yet even in heartbreak, Coco’s resilient energy shines, now turning her sorrow into playful reflection with a wry smile.

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Following her defeat at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Coco Gauff took to Instagram to humorously describe the agony of enduring the trophy ceremony as the runner-up. “Top 5 horror movies 1. sitting through a trophy ceremony after you lose 2. talking after you lose 3. smiling with your finalist trophy 4. sitting through trophy ceremony when you lose 5. ceremony after you lose,” she wrote, poking fun at the awkwardness of the moment.

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The 22-year-old included an important disclaimer, clarifying that her comments were all made in good fun. “Also, before the think pieces come…. this is a joke and I’m smiling while writing this thought, it would be funny. not meant to be taken seriously lol before the ppl with no humor get mad,” she added.

Gauff also made fun of herself, admitting she spent the trophy ceremony replaying her mistakes from the match in her head. “Me disassociating, replaying all of my mistakes in my head and trying not to crash out during the ceremony,” she remarked, showing her self-deprecating sense of humor.

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Despite the playful tone, she expressed genuine pride in her performance at the Italian Open. “On a real note tho, was a fun two weeks. proud of myself. learned a lot. ready for Paris now,” she wrote, sharing a selfie of herself using the finalist trophy as a mirror.

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Gauff was also gracious in her runner-up speech, despite her inner turmoil after the loss. She congratulated Svitolina and expressed hope for future encounters.

“First, I want to congratulate Elina. Another tough battle between us. I’m on the other side, but hopefully one of these days I can get over that. But no, seriously, you had an incredible tournament. A lot of long matches against great players, so congratulations to you and your team. Always very nice on and off the court. Hopefully, see you at the French Open in the final. That would be nice,” she said.

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Now, as she prepares to defend her French Open title in just over a week, Gauff has been reflecting on her performance in Rome. She also hinted at possible reasons behind her loss at the Italian Open, using the experience as motivation to improve and sharpen her game for Paris.

Coco Gauff acknowledges the error she made during the Italian Open final

During her post-match press conference, Coco Gauff highlighted a key mistake she made in the Italian Open final. “Today’s definitely a match I learned from,” she said. “I gave myself a lot of opportunities and just didn’t really capitalize on them. Played way too passive in certain moments. Just a learning experience for next time.”

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Gauff was then asked about her struggles on break points and whether anything was missing from her game.

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“I mean, nothing was missing,” she said. “I think it was more of a sense of nerve. When you give yourself that many opportunities, it’s not a game thing because your game is fine because you’re making those opportunities. It’s just being better on those points,” she added.

After the loss, Gauff remains WTA World No. 4, with a singles record of 24-9 and zero titles this year. Later this month, the American star will need to defend 2,000 ranking points at the French Open.

Looking back, after losing the Italian Open last year, Gauff bounced back brilliantly by immediately shifting her focus to Roland Garros. There, she qualified for her second French Open final and her first in three years.

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Standing in her way was the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian had stunned three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in the previous round and had beaten Gauff in the Madrid Open final a month earlier.

Despite the tough challenge, Gauff refused to back down, engaging in a true battle on Court Philippe Chatrier. Sabalenka took the first set, 7-6, but momentum shifted when the wind picked up. Adapting to the windy conditions, Gauff won the second and third sets, 6-2, 6-4, doubling her Grand Slam tally in style.

Having lost the Italian Open again this year, it will be interesting to see if Gauff can turn things around and claim the Roland Garros title for a second consecutive year.