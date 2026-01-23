Coco Gauff Explains Her Father’s Absence From Her Player Box: “He Can’t Control”

If you’ve watched enough tennis, you’ve probably noticed that Coco Gauff’s box usually includes her coaches and her mom, Candi Gauff. One important person is almost always missing, though – her father and former coach, Corey Gauff. Now, after fighting back to beat Hailey Baptiste in the third round of the Australian Open, Coco Gauff explained why in her post-match press conference.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You’ve mentioned your dad doesn’t watch in your box. Does he ever tell you, like where he ends up? Like I’ve seen him in random spots around tournaments,” an interviewer asked. That’s when Gauff started laughing and said, “No, it’s always other people who tell me. Yeah, the reason why is cuz he can’t control his reaction.”

She went on to explain, “So I would look and then he would be like this [head in hand] or like this [eyes looking down]. And it’s not necessarily from me. It’s like him. So I just told him we gotta cut it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also shared a story from last year, saying, “So I’ve heard that when I won the US Open he was in the gym and the TV was behind. So the TV attendant had to tell him that I actually won and that he needed to run out to go greet me in the crowd.”

“I don’t know where he was at French Open and you probably know more than I do, but yeah, I’ve heard that he’s all around the site, usually like locked in on the screen and just pacing,” Coco Gauff added with a smile.

For those who might not know, the 54-year-old used to watch world no 3’s matches from her box. But in 2023, he decided to move elsewhere in the stadium because he knew he was a little too animated during matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Gauff’s French Open win, Corey spoke with Tennis Channel and was asked if he might ever return to her box. He said he hopes that happens one day.

“I think I have more maturing to do to be able to get there. I’ve got to mature more as a parent to get back there,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“God is not finished with me yet and I’m still working on myself. I hope to return to the box one day where I can just calmly watch and clap and enjoy the match. But it’s such a different feeling with tennis. It’s just in my nature to be very animated when I’m coaching, and that doesn’t work in tennis and it doesn’t work with her.”

This is a developing story…